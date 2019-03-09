Badla FIRST DAY (Friday) Box Office Collection: Film Beats The Opening Day Collection Of Pink!
Sujoy Ghosh's latest release 'Badla' hit the theatrical screens this Friday. The film reunites the powerhouse of talents from 'Pink'- Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu. Touted to be an official remake of the Spanish film, 'The Invisible Guest', the murder-mystery opened to rave reviews from the critics and also impressed the audience as well.
The film has minted Rs. 5.94 crores on its opening day. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Badla goes from strength to strength on Day 1... Picked up speed late afternoon onwards at metros, with appreciable growth in evening... Strong word of mouth has come into play... Should witness substantial growth on Day 2 and 3... Fri ₹ 5.04 cr. India biz. Gross: ₹ 5.94 cr."
He further wrote, "#Pink versus #102NotOut versus #Badla... Opening Day biz: 2019: #Badla ₹ 5.04 cr
2016: #Pink ₹ 4.32 cr 2018: #102NotOut ₹ 3.52 cr India biz."
Meanwhile, here's what the netizens have to say after watching this crime-thriller.
Samraggi Patra @Sammypatra
"Watched #badla. What an amazing movie! Twist in every scene! Outstanding performances by @taapsee and @SrBachchan sir. Was stuck to the chair with full tank excitement till the last scene! Watched a great movie after a long long time.."
Naman @NamanSinghania_
"Watched #Badla such a briliant thriller.
@SrBachchan no word as always to explain ur performance @taapsee very well done ma'am.
#AmritaSingh pleasure to see you in such kind of roles!"
Vikram Manvelikar @vkeym
"Saw #Badla last night! Intriguing, gripping and thrilling all the way. Keeps you guessing! @SrBachchan is great as always and @taapsee was fabulous!!!"
ABHISEK PRATAP SINGH @apsinghvisen
"Many applaud to @sujoy_g team and @RedChilliesEnt for the well captured script & a very engaging thrilling murder mystery #Badla with impressive performence & best of scenes by @SrBachchan ji & #TapseePannu !! @BadlaTheFilm @iam_juhi."
Priya @priya185
"#Badla is a @SrBachchan #AmritaSingh show great acting &characters. Completely engrossing. Loved meticulousness of Amitabh's character deducing the truth from statements. Gives a good message about hit & run without being preachy. Loved the acting, direction& Amitabh's dialogues."
Imroj Ali @ImrojAli12
"Watched #Badla....OMG the characters, the story, the suspense make me shocked. I feel like that I stuck on the seat. What a performance by @SrBachchan. After a long time I saw a movie which is full of suspense & thriller."
ALSO READ: Badla Movie Review: A Thrilling Revenge Which Keeps You On Your Toes Till The Last Frame