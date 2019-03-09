Badla FIRST DAY (Friday) Box Office Collection: Film Beats The Opening Day Collection Of Pink!

Samraggi Patra ‏ @Sammypatra

"Watched #badla. What an amazing movie! Twist in every scene! Outstanding performances by @taapsee and @SrBachchan sir. Was stuck to the chair with full tank excitement till the last scene! Watched a great movie after a long long time.."

Naman ‏ @NamanSinghania_

"Watched #Badla such a briliant thriller.

@SrBachchan no word as always to explain ur performance @taapsee very well done ma'am.

#AmritaSingh pleasure to see you in such kind of roles!"

Vikram Manvelikar ‏ @vkeym

"Saw #Badla last night! Intriguing, gripping and thrilling all the way. Keeps you guessing! @SrBachchan is great as always and @taapsee was fabulous!!!"

ABHISEK PRATAP SINGH ‏ @apsinghvisen

"Many applaud to @sujoy_g team and @RedChilliesEnt for the well captured script & a very engaging thrilling murder mystery #Badla with impressive performence & best of scenes by @SrBachchan ji & #TapseePannu !! @BadlaTheFilm @iam_juhi."

Priya ‏ @priya185

"#Badla is a @SrBachchan #AmritaSingh show great acting &characters. Completely engrossing. Loved meticulousness of Amitabh's character deducing the truth from statements. Gives a good message about hit & run without being preachy. Loved the acting, direction& Amitabh's dialogues."

Imroj Ali ‏ @ImrojAli12

"Watched #Badla....OMG the characters, the story, the suspense make me shocked. I feel like that I stuck on the seat. What a performance by @SrBachchan. After a long time I saw a movie which is full of suspense & thriller."