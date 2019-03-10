Badla SECOND DAY (Saturday) Box Office Collection: Big B- Taapsee Pannu's Film Records Superb Growth

Monica ‏ @nasheeliaankhen

"Holy Moly! #Badla is a complete mind fuck and brilliantly genius! @iamsrkJust got back from watching the late night show. I'm blown away!Must see guys! SRKian or not. Be prepared for some intense screenplay."

Abhishek ‏ @iiamabhishek

"#Badla ...One of the most gripping films in recent times. Super engaging. And what joy in watching Bachchan Sir and Taapsee sit across a table and give such fine and inspiring performances! Sujoy Da's superlative direction! @SrBachchan @taapsee @sujoy_g Best wishes to the team."

Indranil Ghosal ‏ @IG2712

"#Badla @SrBachchan Sir..as usual too good @taapsee convincing performance @sujoy_g good one after 7 years...loved the muv.."

Pankaj Khushalani ‏ @pankajk_21

"#Badla is an amazing thriller. #AmritaSingh did great. @taapsee and @SrBachchan can pull off any scene together. @vfx_redchillies @RedChilliesEnt thank you for the VFX. Definitely worth a watch."

Anita ‏ @spnfan2005

"#Badla was so awesome! It was so nice 2 see a really good suspense film. Short film, crisp storyline and phenomenal performances by @SrBachchan and @taapsee. And don't forget the details! Oh and can we see more of #AmritaSingh on the big screen plz!"