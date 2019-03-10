English
    Badla SECOND DAY (Saturday) Box Office Collection: Big B- Taapsee Pannu's Film Records Superb Growth

    Amitabh Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu's thriller 'Badla' which released on Friday got an impressive opening of Rs. 5.04 crore on Day 1. With a thumbs up from the critics and a positive word-of-mouth, the Sujoy Ghosh directorial picked up business on Day and collected Rs. 8.55 crore. The two-day box office collection now stands at Rs. 13.59 crore.

    Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Badla records superb growth on Day 2... Metros/multiplexes are rocking... Day 3 [Sun] will score higher numbers... Eyes ₹ 23 cr [+/-] opening weekend ... On course to be a HIT... Fri 5.04 cr, Sat 8.55 cr. Total: ₹ 13.59 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 16.03 cr."

    Meanwhile, praises continue to pour in for this crime-thriller on Twitter.

    Monica ‏ @nasheeliaankhen

    "Holy Moly! #Badla is a complete mind fuck and brilliantly genius! @iamsrkJust got back from watching the late night show. I'm blown away!Must see guys! SRKian or not. Be prepared for some intense screenplay."

    Abhishek ‏ @iiamabhishek

    "#Badla ...One of the most gripping films in recent times. Super engaging. And what joy in watching Bachchan Sir and Taapsee sit across a table and give such fine and inspiring performances! Sujoy Da's superlative direction! @SrBachchan @taapsee @sujoy_g Best wishes to the team."

    Indranil Ghosal ‏ @IG2712

    "#Badla @SrBachchan Sir..as usual too good @taapsee convincing performance @sujoy_g good one after 7 years...loved the muv.."

    Pankaj Khushalani ‏ @pankajk_21

    "#Badla is an amazing thriller. #AmritaSingh did great. @taapsee and @SrBachchan can pull off any scene together. @vfx_redchillies @RedChilliesEnt thank you for the VFX. Definitely worth a watch."

    Anita ‏ @spnfan2005

    "#Badla was so awesome! It was so nice 2 see a really good suspense film. Short film, crisp storyline and phenomenal performances by @SrBachchan and @taapsee. And don't forget the details! Oh and can we see more of #AmritaSingh on the big screen plz!"

    ALSO READ: Badla Movie Review: A Thrilling Revenge Which Keeps You On Your Toes Till The Last Frame

