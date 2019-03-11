Badla Weekend Box Office Report: Film Beats The Opening Weekend Collection Of Pink & 102 Not Out

Badla Box Office Weekend Collection: Amitabh Bachchan| Taapsee Pannu| Sujoy Ghosh |FilmiBeat

After receiving glowing reviews from the critics and positive word-of-mouth, Amitabh Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu starrer Badla minted impressive numbers in its opening weekend at the box office. After minting Rs. 5.04 crore on Friday, the film collected Rs 8.55 crore on Saturday and Rs. 9.61 crore on Sunday. The three-day box office collection now stands at Rs. 23.20 crore.

Speaking about the weekend box office, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#Badla has surpassed *opening weekend* biz of #Pink and #102NotOut... 2019: #Badla ₹ 23.20 cr 2016: #Pink ₹ 21.51 cr

2018: #102NotOut ₹ 16.65 cr. India biz."

He also tweeted, "#Badla is a success story... Glowing word of mouth converts into footfalls, consolidates its BO status... Metros/multiplexes splendid... Tier-2 cities join the party on Day 2 and 3... Fri 5.04 cr, Sat 8.55 cr, Sun 9.61 cr. Total: ₹ 23.20 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 27.38 cr."

Meanwhile, here's what the Twitterati have to say about this crime-thriller.

Rohit singh ‏ @singhrohitrj "I watched #Badla last night and still in that zone this is the movie which we can be proud of to be made in bollywood.... Some extraordinary work from @taapsee and @SrBachchan sir and when are you both coming back.. This reunion brings something special and kudos to #AmritaSingh." Bereal ‏ @Bereal66312067 "@taapsee @SrBachchan @sujoy_g #Badla @RedChilliesEnt awesome movie! Enjoyed the suspense and as usual Mr. Bachchan and Ms. Pannu killed it. Loved the other characters too!" Amol Mutatkar ‏ @MutatkarAmol "Superb performances by @taapsee and @SrBachchan and great direction by @sujoy_g . #Badla is a brilliant movie, a must watch." R K Chandravanshi ‏ @Me_RakeshK "#Badla : A wonderful film in all aspects, story, acting, screenplay and specially dialogue delievery, it will give you goosebumps superb movie. Powerful script and stellar performances from the star cast makes this a compelling thriller to watch. @sujoy_g @taapsee @RedChilliesEnt." salil arunkumar sand ‏ @isalilsand "#BadlaReview: The movie is a must watch!! #Badla is a brilliant film that's a must watch. #AmitabhBachchan, #TaapseePannu and #AmritaSingh, are all brilliant. @SrBachchan Sir take a Bow!! @taapsee you rocked!!"

