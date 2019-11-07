Bala Box Office Prediction (Day 1): Will Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Hit A Jackpot At Box Office?
Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Bala' which revolves around the theme of premature balding, is slated to hit the theatrical screens on November 8, 2019. The film hit a controversy when its plotline seemed to be similar to Sunny Singh's 'Ujda Chaman'. Despite all this, there's a great excitement around this flick considering Ayushmann's golden run at the box office in recent times.
Along with 'Bala', Sooraj Pancholi's 'Satellite Shankar' and Neil Nitin Mukesh's 'Bypass Road' will also be releasing in theatres this Friday. Speaking about Bala, this is what the trade analysts have to say about the first-day box office collection.
Bala Opening Day Box Office Prediction
Speaking about the first day box office collection, trade analyst Girish Johar pegged the film at Rs 8-10 crore.
The Performance Depends On The Word Of Mouth Too
An Indian express report quoted the trade analyst as saying, "If the reviews are great it could make more than Rs 10-crore too. But if reviews are bad it could do a little less on day one. But if all goes well it can easily make Rs 30 crore on the opening weekend."
A Hit Show By Ayushmann Khurrana
He further added, "Ayushmann, I can easily say that he has cracked the formula of telling taboo-breaking stories in a desi and quirky manner so entire families can go and watch. When you take a taboo subject and deal with it in a clean humour kind of way, that's one of the best success formulas he has created for himself. He has hit six balls out of the park, and we expect him to hit the seventh one out of the park too."
Another Winner For Ayushmann Khurrana?
Bala also stars Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar and is helmed by Amar Kaushik who previously directed Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor's Stree.
