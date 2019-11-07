Bala Box Office Prediction (Day 1): Will Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Hit The Jackpot At The BO?

Bala Opening Day Box Office Prediction

Speaking about the first-day box office collection, trade analyst Girish Johar pegged it to be around Rs 8-10 crore.

The Performance Depends On The Word Of Mouth Too

An Indian Express report quoted the trade analyst as saying, "If the reviews are great it could make more than Rs 10-crore too. But if reviews are bad it could do a little less on day one. But if all goes well it can easily make Rs 30 crore on the opening weekend."

A Hit Show By Ayushmann Khurrana

He further added, "Ayushmann, I can easily say that he has cracked the formula of telling taboo-breaking stories in a desi and quirky manner so entire families can go and watch. When you take a taboo subject and deal with it in a clean humour kind of way, that's one of the best success formulas he has created for himself. He has hit six balls out of the park, and we expect him to hit the seventh one out of the park too."

Another Winner For Ayushmann Khurrana?

Bala also stars Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar and is helmed by Amar Kaushik, who previously directed Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor's Stree.