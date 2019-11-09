    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Bala FIRST DAY Box Office Collections: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Gets A Flying Start

      Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar's 'Bala' which released this Friday, has taken a flying start at the box office. This Amar Kaushik directorial has the audiences & critics going wow and the box office numbers are doing all the talking. The morning occupancy started on a good note and eventually it went on to grow.

      With strong word of mouth at multiplex & single screens along with excellent reviews, this family entertainer has become Ayushmann Khurrana's highest opening film. Speaking about the first-day box office collections, the film minted Rs 10.15 crores at the box office.

      Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Bala has an excellent Day 1... Strong word of mouth + Brand Ayushmann are key contributors... Expect biz to grow further on Day 2 and 3... Fri ₹ 10.15 cr. #India biz."

      Meanwhile, this is what the netizens had to say about this film.

      vishesh @vroy38

      vishesh @vroy38

      "Saw #Bala @ayushmannk has another winner on his hands. Movie has a perfect blend of humor and social message. Hits it right out of the park when it comes to tackling baldness. @bhumipednekar wish there was more of you in the movie, @yamigautam was a joy to watch. #balareview." (sic)

      Abhinav Khare @iabhinavKhare

      Abhinav Khare @iabhinavKhare

      "@yamigautam brilliant performance in Bala. Authentic accent UP wali. Didn't know you'd act so well... well done! @ayushmannk was as usual fantastic #balareview great movie!! Total family entertainment." (sic)

      Bibaswan Ghoshal @bibaswanghoshal

      Bibaswan Ghoshal @bibaswanghoshal

      "Outstanding concept, storyline, screenplay & direction makes #Bala an incredible movie! A message so simple driven so hard by amazing performances of

      @ayushmannk @bhumipednekar @yamigautam

      & all supporting cast. @ayushmannk

      is the King of Content #balareview #BalaMovieReview." (sic)

      देवेन्द्र @bijli_ka_devta

      देवेन्द्र @bijli_ka_devta

      "#balareview Hatts off to the creators. Hasa Hasa k maar dala yaar @yamigautam @ayushmannkhurrana @bhumipednekar. Kudos to the team." (sic)

      Story first published: Saturday, November 9, 2019, 12:03 [IST]
