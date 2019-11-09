Bala FIRST DAY Box Office Collections: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Off To A Flying Start

Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar's 'Bala' which released this Friday, has taken a flying start at the box office. This Amar Kaushik directorial has the audiences and critics going 'wow' and the box office numbers are doing all the talking. The morning occupancy started on a good note and eventually went on to grow.

With strong word of mouth at multiplexs and single screens along with excellent reviews, this family entertainer has become Ayushmann Khurrana's highest-opening film. Speaking about the first-day box office collections, the film minted Rs 10.15 crore at the box office.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Bala has an excellent Day 1... Strong word of mouth + Brand Ayushmann are key contributors... Expect biz to grow further on Day 2 and 3... Fri ₹ 10.15 cr. #India biz."

Check out the tweet here.

#Bala has an excellent Day 1... Strong word of mouth + Brand Ayushmann are key contributors... Expect biz to grow further on Day 2 and 3... Fri ₹ 10.15 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 9, 2019

Meanwhile, this is what the netizens had to say about this film.

vishesh @vroy38 "Saw #Bala @ayushmannk has another winner on his hands. Movie has a perfect blend of humor and social message. Hits it right out of the park when it comes to tackling baldness. @bhumipednekar wish there was more of you in the movie, @yamigautam was a joy to watch. #balareview." (sic) Abhinav Khare @iabhinavKhare "@yamigautam brilliant performance in Bala. Authentic accent UP wali. Didn't know you'd act so well... well done! @ayushmannk was as usual fantastic #balareview great movie!! Total family entertainment." (sic) Bibaswan Ghoshal @bibaswanghoshal "Outstanding concept, storyline, screenplay & direction makes #Bala an incredible movie! A message so simple driven so hard by amazing performances of @ayushmannk @bhumipednekar @yamigautam & all supporting cast. @ayushmannk is the King of Content #balareview #BalaMovieReview." (sic) देवेन्द्र @bijli_ka_devta "#balareview Hatts off to the creators. Hasa Hasa k maar dala yaar @yamigautam @ayushmannkhurrana @bhumipednekar. Kudos to the team." (sic)

Bala Movie Review: 'Love Is In The Hair' For Ayushmann Khurrana In This Engaging Film!

Bhumi Pednekar Slams The Naysayers Over Bala Colour Controversy: Don't Comment On My Choice