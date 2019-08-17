Batla House SECOND DAY Box Office Collections: Film Faces Normal Decline On Day 2

John Abraham's 'Batla House' hit the theatrical screens on Independence Day along with Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Mangal'. Based on the controversial Batla House encounter, the film minted an impressive Rs 14.59 crore on its opening day.

Talking about its second-day box office figures, the film minted Rs 8.84 crore on its second day of release. The two-day box office collections now stand at Rs. 24.39 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#BatlaHouse faces the normal decline on Day 2 [working day after a big holiday]... Day 3 and 4 should witness an upward trend... Needs to pack solid numbers to record a strong *extended* weekend... Thu 15.55 cr [revised], Fri 8.84 cr. Total: ₹ 24.39 cr. India biz."

Meanwhile, this is how the netizens reacted to this John Abraham starrer.

Rupash Pratap Singh @georgian2230 "@mrunal0801 @TheJohnAbraham saw yr movie #BatlaHouse !! Nicely directed and perfectly presented the true facts in front of public. Delivered yr best performances!!" (sic) Prashant C. Shukla @prashantshukla3 "A riveting, thought provoking, no nonsense, to-the-point portrayal of the Encounter. Hats off to @TheJohnAbraham @nikkhiladvani for making such a brilliant film for us to know the ugly truth about the dark ages of Indian Politics. Loved the movie #BatlaHouse." Swati Jain @Buoyantfeet "Finished watching #BatlaHouse last night and what an amazing performance by #JohnAbraham. I mean who can ignore notice his smile. You know somewhere I wish that @akshaykumar and him could make an action movie together. Would be a fun watch! Anyway, Mission Mangal next." (sic) Pradeep Krishna @pradk_ "Please watch #BatlaHouse movie. It's intense & very well made. @TheJohnAbraham has done a wonderful job in this movie. The suffering of a honest police officer is well portrayed." (sic)

