Batla House FIRST DAY Box Office Collections: This Is How This John Abraham Film Fared On Day 1!

Along with Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Mangal', this Independence Day also saw the release of John Abraham's thriller, 'Batla House'. The film is based on the controversial Batla House encounter which took place in Delhi in 2008. John's role in the film is inspired by ACP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, who was a real life key figure in the Delhi Police's special cell.

Speaking about the first-day box office collections, the John Abraham collected Rs 14. 59 crores on its first day of release. Reportedly, there was a loss of revenue at some centres due to logistical challenges in delivering the film content with suggested changes as per Honorable Court.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#BatlaHouse fares well on Day 1, although the numbers are affected due to the clash... Gathered momentum post noon onwards... #IndependenceDay holiday gave its biz additional push... Will need to score from Fri-Sun... Thu ₹ 14.59 cr. India biz."

Meanwhile, this is how the Twitterati reacted to this John Abraham film.

Anthony Daniel Joseph @DonDaniel007 "#BatlaHouse A brilliantly executed film with two versions of the incident it's up to us to decide was the encounter fake or real. John sir @TheJohnAbraham you did great acting watched it only for you, I knew this one will keep me gripping till the end and it did. @mrunal0801." (sic) Pranjal Banerjee @dumsgr8 "@TheJohnAbraham watched Batla House today with family.Wonderful movie definitely...but if there is something really special...something that makes the movie stand apart is..you ...amzing acting and a powerful performance.Looking forward to many such movies in future.#BatlaHouse." (sic) Amit Dwivedi @amitdwivedi1008 "#BatlaHouse Praise worthy that a movie has bn made reflecting upon trauma of Police due to witch huting at the hands of 'activists for hire' for doing their job. It also rightly shows how Politicians influence genuine investigations to save their 'image' & drive benefit! Do watch." (sic) Dheeraj Nikam @DheeruSrkfan "Just watched #BatlaHouse. @TheJohnAbraham you impressing us film by film. Such a gripping film. End was really impressive. Everyone should watch it. 4/5 stars...." (sic) Heena kumawat @heenaumesh "Born and bought up is Delhi, have closely followed the case of #BatlaHouse , what astonished me the most is the way @nikkhiladvani depicted every side of the story without displaying any bias was commendable! @TheJohnAbraham played his part with perfection. @TSeries @mrunal0801." (sic)

