Batla House FIRST DAY Box Office Collection: This Is How This John Abraham Film Fared On Day 1!

Anthony Daniel Joseph @DonDaniel007

"#BatlaHouse A brilliantly executed film with two versions of the incident it's up to us to decide was the encounter fake or real. John sir @TheJohnAbraham

you did great acting watched it only for you, I knew this one will keep me gripping till the end and it did. @mrunal0801." (sic)

Pranjal Banerjee @dumsgr8

"@TheJohnAbraham watched Batla House today with family.Wonderful movie definitely...but if there is something really special...something that makes the movie stand apart is..you ...amzing acting and a powerful performance.Looking forward to many such movies in future.#BatlaHouse." (sic)

Amit Dwivedi @amitdwivedi1008

"#BatlaHouse Praise worthy that a movie has bn made reflecting upon trauma of Police due to witch huting at the hands of 'activists for hire' for doing their job.

It also rightly shows how Politicians influence genuine investigations to save their 'image' & drive benefit!

Do watch." (sic)

Dheeraj Nikam @DheeruSrkfan

"Just watched #BatlaHouse. @TheJohnAbraham

you impressing us film by film. Such a gripping film. End was really impressive. Everyone should watch it. 4/5 stars...." (sic)

Heena kumawat @heenaumesh

"Born and bought up is Delhi, have closely followed the case of #BatlaHouse , what astonished me the most is the way @nikkhiladvani depicted every side of the story without displaying any bias was commendable! @TheJohnAbraham played his part with perfection. @TSeries @mrunal0801." (sic)