Bharat Box Office Collection Day 4 (Saturday): Salman Khan Makes A New Record

As #Bharat cruises past ₹ 💯 cr mark today [Day 4], Salman Khan sets another benchmark: Highest number of films in ₹ 💯 cr+ Club... The tally rises to 14 with #Bharat... Breakup:

⭐️ ₹ 300 cr: 3

⭐️ ₹ 200 cr: 2

⭐️ ₹ 100 cr: 9

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 8, 2019

Salman Sets A New Record

Salman Khan is the only actor from Bollywood who holds the record of highest numbers of movies, which has managed to enter ₹ 100 crore club.

Meanwhile, Katrina Is Happy With Bharat’s Success

Speaking of Bharat's success at the box office, Katrina recently told DNA, "There is a lot of heart and passion behind the decision to make this film. I loved the script from day one."

"It was a joy to be on the sets. I was having such a good time playing the character; I felt confident that people would respond positively to it. I was able to find enjoyment and connection with the character."

Katrina On Being Praised For Her Performance In Bharat

Bharat might have opened to mixed response from the audiences and film critics but Katrina is being highly praised for her acting chops in the film. Speaking of the same, Katrina said, "In the initial few years, there is a lot of glamour and other things about being an actor that excites you."

She Further Added..

"At this point, it just has to be the role. Now, it's about trying to explore the character and create something out of it. My greatest desire now, when I'm doing a film, is to see how much the audience can connect with my role."