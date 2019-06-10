English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Bharat Box Office Collection Day 5: Salman Khan's Film Continues To Gallop At The Box Office!

    By
    |

    Salman Khan's Eid release 'Bharat' is having a smashing run at the box office. In five days, the film has crossed the 150 crore mark despite the ongoing World Cup 2019 matches. The film is an official remake of the Korean flick, 'Ode To My Father' and has an ensemble cast which includes Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Tabu and Nora Fatehi.

    Speaking of its fifth day box office collection, Bharat minted Rs 27.90 crore taking the total box office collection to Rs 150.10 crore.

    Bharat Has A Smashing Weekend At The Box Office

    Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Bharat had a solid *extended* opening weekend... Thunderous Day 1 and 2 [#Eid festivities]... Maintained consistency from Day 3 to 5 [₹ 20 cr+ on all days]... Two crucial cricket matches #CWC19 - on Wed [#INDvSA] and Sun [#INDvAUS] - made a significant dent in biz."

    The Film Sailed Past The 150 Crore Mark

    He further wrote, "#Bharat Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr, Fri 22.20 cr, Sat 26.70 cr, Sun 27.90 cr. Total: ₹ 150.10 cr. India biz... After a glorious start, #Bharat needs to score on weekdays... Mon-Thu biz will give an idea of lifetime biz... Will emerge second highest grosser of 2019 today [Day 6]."

    Salman Had Thanked All His Fans Post Bharat's Smashing Opening At The Box Office

    After an impressive opening of Rs 42.30 crore, Salman Khan had thanked all his fans and tweeted, "Big thk u sabko fr giving sabse bada opening mere career ka par what made me the happiest & proudest is ki during a scene in my film jab national anthem is recited ev1 stood up as a mark of respect. There could be no bigger respect for our country than this... Jai Hind #Bharat."

    Katrina Kaif Is Happy With Bharat's Success

    In a recent interview, she mentioned, "I was having such a good time playing the character; I felt confident that people would respond positively to it. I was able to find the enjoyment and connection with the character."

    Director Ali Abbas Zafar Is Humbled With The Audience's Response.

    "It is humbling to be showered this kind of love by audiences. I have tried to present Salman Khan in a totally new light and as a totally new hero with Bharat and I'm ecstatic that audiences have liked our attempt to make Bharat a thoroughly entertaining joyride that also has its soul in the right place," Ali said in an official statement.

    Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif Have Many Good Reasons To Tell Us 'Aithey Aaa'!

    More SALMAN KHAN News

    Story first published: Monday, June 10, 2019, 13:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 10, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue