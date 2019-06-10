Bharat Box Office Collection Day 5: Salman Khan's Film Continues To Gallop At The Box Office!

Bharat Has A Smashing Weekend At The Box Office

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Bharat had a solid *extended* opening weekend... Thunderous Day 1 and 2 [#Eid festivities]... Maintained consistency from Day 3 to 5 [₹ 20 cr+ on all days]... Two crucial cricket matches #CWC19 - on Wed [#INDvSA] and Sun [#INDvAUS] - made a significant dent in biz."

The Film Sailed Past The 150 Crore Mark

He further wrote, "#Bharat Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr, Fri 22.20 cr, Sat 26.70 cr, Sun 27.90 cr. Total: ₹ 150.10 cr. India biz... After a glorious start, #Bharat needs to score on weekdays... Mon-Thu biz will give an idea of lifetime biz... Will emerge second highest grosser of 2019 today [Day 6]."

Salman Had Thanked All His Fans Post Bharat's Smashing Opening At The Box Office

After an impressive opening of Rs 42.30 crore, Salman Khan had thanked all his fans and tweeted, "Big thk u sabko fr giving sabse bada opening mere career ka par what made me the happiest & proudest is ki during a scene in my film jab national anthem is recited ev1 stood up as a mark of respect. There could be no bigger respect for our country than this... Jai Hind #Bharat."

Katrina Kaif Is Happy With Bharat's Success

In a recent interview, she mentioned, "I was having such a good time playing the character; I felt confident that people would respond positively to it. I was able to find the enjoyment and connection with the character."

Director Ali Abbas Zafar Is Humbled With The Audience's Response.

"It is humbling to be showered this kind of love by audiences. I have tried to present Salman Khan in a totally new light and as a totally new hero with Bharat and I'm ecstatic that audiences have liked our attempt to make Bharat a thoroughly entertaining joyride that also has its soul in the right place," Ali said in an official statement.