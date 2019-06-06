Bharat Box Office Collection Day Second (Thursday)

Salman Khan starrer Bharat had a glorious run at the box office on its first day i.e., opening day as the film managed to rake in Rs 42 crore. Speaking of its second day collection, Film sub-distributor Rahul Verma writes, "#Bharat today is having 28-30% drop in noon shows as compared to yesterday , film will zoom towards good occupancy by evening , absolutely normal drop after humongous opening day." Reports suggest that Bharat would have easily earned Rs 26-28 crore on its second day at the box office. (We will update the official number as soon as it's out).

Bharat FULL MOVIE LEAKED Online On Tamilrockers

