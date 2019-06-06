Bharat Box Office Collection Day Second (Thursday)
Salman Khan starrer Bharat had a glorious run at the box office on its first day i.e., opening day as the film managed to rake in Rs 42 crore. Speaking of its second day collection, Film sub-distributor Rahul Verma writes, "#Bharat today is having 28-30% drop in noon shows as compared to yesterday , film will zoom towards good occupancy by evening , absolutely normal drop after humongous opening day." Reports suggest that Bharat would have easily earned Rs 26-28 crore on its second day at the box office. (We will update the official number as soon as it's out).
Bharat FULL MOVIE LEAKED Online On Tamilrockers
Komal Nahta writes, "Bharat is the first 'Salman Khan' film to release in The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia day & date."
"Bharat is the biggest ever Bollywood release in UAE , Gulf - 121 locations. •Biggest ever Bollywood release in Australia - 75 plus locations. Releasing across 70 countries in overseas and more than 1300 screens," writes Komal Nahta.
Bharat has already broke all the previous records of Salman Khan while being his biggest opener. Before Bharat, Salman's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo had a terrfic record of bumper openinng i.e., Rs 40 crore.
Biggest Opener Of 2019
Till now, Bharat is the biggest opener of 2019, leaving Kalank, Kesari, Gully Boy and Total Dhamaal all behind.