Bharat Box Office Collection First Day: Salman Khan's BIGGEST OPENER ever

Taran Adarsh

"#OneWordReview...#Bharat: SMASH-HIT. Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐. An emotional journey that wins you over... Salman is the lifeline. He's exceptional... Katrina excels... Ali Abbas Zafar blends humour + emotions wonderfully... Slight trimming needed... Get ready for #Salmania. #BharatReview."

Joginder Tuteja

"#Bharat disappoints. The film was relying on a thin plot but this is where one expects the combo of Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar to raise the bar. However, there are just a few scenes here or there that work. 2nd half is relatively better though."

Joginder Tuteja Gives Bharat Two Stars

"#Bharat - The film is better than #Tubelight and #Race3 but that's not saying much as there have been far better movies like #TigerZindaHai, #Sultan and #BajrangiBhaijaan. The film has some moments of emotions and humour but not much to entertain for those 3 hrs. Rating: ⭐⭐"

Rohit Jaiswal

"#Bharat will be remembered for years, will remain as one of the greatest #SalmanKhan film ever, a remarkable film by #AliAbbasZafar outstanding, Get ready to fall in love with Salman Khan again, Yes in terms of acting his BEST FILM. 4*/5 MUST WATCH. #BharatThisEid #BharatReview."

Sumit Kadel

"First of the film is excellent, Second half is slow but towards the end in last 30 mins is Fantastic, film will leave you with tears in your eyes & smile on your face. Katrina , Sunil grover delivers brilliant performance. Story, screenplay & cinematography top notch. BLOCKBUSTER."

Sumit Kadel Gives Bharat Four Stars

"#Bharat is MARVELLOUS , Salman best film after BB this decade. Superbly executed journey of a man & a nation blended with clap worthy dialogues, humorous & emotional moments. Salman shines specially in emotional scenes, Ali Zafar direction is Superlative. Bharat .Rating-⭐⭐⭐⭐."

Siddharth Mathur

"#BharatMovieReview. Rating - ⭐⭐⭐⭐. Story 4/5 , Screenplay 4/5 , Acting 4/5 , Direction 4/5. Salman Khan is Brilliant , Katrina Kaif is Excellent , Disha Patani is Amazing and Sunil Grover is Good ! Final Verdict - BHARAT is perfect blend of entertainment and emotion."

Keep watching this space for more updates on Bharat.