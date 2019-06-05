English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Bharat Box Office Collection First Day: Salman Khan Witnesses A Bumper Opening

    By
    |

    Yesterday (May 5, 2019), Salman Khan starrer Bharat hit the theatres and do we even need to mention that the film has taken the box office by storm? Yes, you read it right. Bharat, which opened to 60-65% occupancy, released over 4700 screens in India. The film has performed extremely well at box office on its first day i.e., opening day and reports suggest that the film would have easily earned ₹40-42 crore. (We will update the official number as soon as it's out).

    Meanwhile, check out critics and trade analysts have to say about Bharat..

    Taran Adarsh

    "#OneWordReview...#Bharat: SMASH-HIT. Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐. An emotional journey that wins you over... Salman is the lifeline. He's exceptional... Katrina excels... Ali Abbas Zafar blends humour + emotions wonderfully... Slight trimming needed... Get ready for #Salmania. #BharatReview."

    Joginder Tuteja

    "#Bharat disappoints. The film was relying on a thin plot but this is where one expects the combo of Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar to raise the bar. However, there are just a few scenes here or there that work. 2nd half is relatively better though."

    Joginder Tuteja Gives Bharat Two Stars

    "#Bharat - The film is better than #Tubelight and #Race3 but that's not saying much as there have been far better movies like #TigerZindaHai, #Sultan and #BajrangiBhaijaan. The film has some moments of emotions and humour but not much to entertain for those 3 hrs. Rating: ⭐⭐"

    Rohit Jaiswal

    "#Bharat will be remembered for years, will remain as one of the greatest #SalmanKhan film ever, a remarkable film by #AliAbbasZafar outstanding, Get ready to fall in love with Salman Khan again, Yes in terms of acting his BEST FILM. 4*/5 MUST WATCH. #BharatThisEid #BharatReview."

    Sumit Kadel

    "First of the film is excellent, Second half is slow but towards the end in last 30 mins is Fantastic, film will leave you with tears in your eyes & smile on your face. Katrina , Sunil grover delivers brilliant performance. Story, screenplay & cinematography top notch. BLOCKBUSTER."

    Sumit Kadel Gives Bharat Four Stars

    "#Bharat is MARVELLOUS , Salman best film after BB this decade. Superbly executed journey of a man & a nation blended with clap worthy dialogues, humorous & emotional moments. Salman shines specially in emotional scenes, Ali Zafar direction is Superlative. Bharat .Rating-⭐⭐⭐⭐."

    Siddharth Mathur

    "#BharatMovieReview. Rating - ⭐⭐⭐⭐. Story 4/5 , Screenplay 4/5 , Acting 4/5 , Direction 4/5. Salman Khan is Brilliant , Katrina Kaif is Excellent , Disha Patani is Amazing and Sunil Grover is Good ! Final Verdict - BHARAT is perfect blend of entertainment and emotion."

    Keep watching this space for more updates on Bharat.

    Bharat Premiere: What's Wrong With Mouni Roy's Face?

    More BHARAT News

    Story first published: Thursday, June 6, 2019, 0:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 6, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue