Bharat Box Office Day 3 Collection (Friday Business Report)

Salman Khan starrer Bharat has taken the box office by storm. The film has already earned ₹73.30 crore in two days. Speaking of two days collection, Taran Adarsh had tweeted, "#Bharat puts up a big total on Day 2 [working day after #Eid holiday]... Plexes saw normal decline, while single screens held fort... Saw excellent occupancy in evening/night shows... Overall, 2-day total is superb... Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr. Total: ₹ 73.30 cr. India biz."

Speaking of third day collection, Taran Adarsh wrote, "#Bharat maintains a grip on Day 3 [Fri]... Mass circuits remain strong, while some circuits faced normal decline after #Eid festivities... Should witness an upturn on Day 4 [Sat] and 5 [Sun]... Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr, Fri 22.20 cr. Total: ₹ 95.50 cr. India biz."

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also casts Katrina Kaif in the lead role. The film also casts Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, Tabu and Nora Fatehi in the side roles.