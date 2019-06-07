Bharat Box Office Day 3 Collection (Friday Business Report)

Salman Khan starrer Bharat has taken the box office by storm. The film has already earned ₹73.30 crore in two days. Speaking of two days collection, Taran Adarsh had tweeted, "#Bharat puts up a big total on Day 2 [working day after #Eid holiday]... Plexes saw normal decline, while single screens held fort... Saw excellent occupancy in evening/night shows... Overall, 2-day total is superb... Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr. Total: ₹ 73.30 cr. India biz."

As far as Bharat's third day collection is concerned, the film would have easily earned between ₹28-30 crore." (We will update the official number as soon as it will be out).

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also casts Katrina Kaif in the lead role. The film also casts Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, Tabu and Nora Fatehi in the side roles.