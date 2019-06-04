Bharat Day 1 Box Office Prediction: Will Salman Khan's Film Shatter Box Office Records This Eid?

Bharat Opening Day Box Office Prediction

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel told Zee Business TV, ''The movie has created a huge buzz among fans and is expected to earn over 35 to 40 crore on its release day. Salman Khan has a huge fan base and the movie is expected to gain massive audience on opening day.''

Will India vs South Africa World Cup 2019 Match Affect Bharat Collections

A Pinkvilla report quoted trade analyst Girish Johar as saying, "Yes, the India-South Africa match will definitely affect Bharat. However, it all boils down to how the film is. If the film is on a sticky wicket then obviously the audience would say 'Pehle match dekh lete hai, kal movie dekh lete hai."

A Strong Word-of-mouth Will Come Into Play

He said, "If the film is very good, reviews and word of mouth is very strong, I think the dent (caused by the WC match) will be there but to a minuscule level."

The Blockbuster Trio- Salman, Katrina & Ali

"Salman is coming with all his aces: Ali Abbas Zafar, Katrina Kaif and Salman himself being a key ace. So he's placing all three aces this time on Eid. People will come for Salman Khan. But the key is Ali Abbas."

The Way How A Movie Is Presented Is Important

Johar further added, "Audiences choices have changed. They have become stricter in terms of watching quality content. They are getting content from all directions. They don't mind masala entertainers, Simmba and Total Dhamaal have proved that."