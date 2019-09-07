Chhichhore FIRST DAY Box Office Collections: Film Faces Stiff Competition From Prabhas's Saaho

Sushant Singh Rajput-Shraddha Kapoor's 'Chhichhore' hit the theatrical screens this Friday. The film helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, opened to some rave reviews from critics. However, the movie faced some stiff competition from Prabhas's action-thriller, 'Saaho' when it comes to box-office reports.

As per early estimates, 'Chhichhore' has made an estimated Rs 6.75 -7 crore nett on the first day of its release. According to a report in Box Office India, the Sushant Singh Rajput-Shraddha Kapoor starrer began on a slow note but picked up business in the evening shows.

With positive word-of-mouth, 'Chhichhore' is expected to do well over the weekend. The film also stars Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Prateik Babbar, Navin Polishetty, Tushar Pandey and Saharsh Shukla.

Speaking about 'Saaho', the film's Hindi version had an excellent first week, and it's now the fourth highest 'Week 1' grosser of 2019 after Salman Khan's 'Bharat', Shahid Kapoor's 'Kabir Singh' and Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Mangal'.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "#Saaho has an excellent Week 1... Is the fourth highest *Week 1* grosser of 2019... Fri 24.40 cr, Sat 25.20 cr, Sun 29.48 cr, Mon 14.20 cr, Tue 9.10 cr, Wed 6.90 cr, Thu 6.75 cr. Total: ₹ 116.03 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. #Hindi version." (sic)

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Mangal' continues its blockbuster run at the box office and is now, the superstar's highest grossing film.

Taran Adarsh wrote, "#MissionMangal is now #AkshayKumar's highest grossing film... Has chances of crossing ₹ 200 cr... [Week 3] Fri 2.20 cr, Sat 3.25 cr, Sun 3.64 cr, Mon 2.27 cr, Tue 1.21 cr, Wed 1.15 cr, Thu 1.31 cr. Total: ₹ 193.14 cr. India biz." (sic)

The film has been declared tax-free in the state of Maharashtra.

