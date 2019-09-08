Chhichhore SECOND DAY Box Office Collections: Positive Word-of-mouth Works In Favour Of The Film!

Nitesh Tiwari's latest release, 'Chhichhore' starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor hit the theatrical screens on September 6, 2019. The film received glowing reviews from the critics and struck a right chord with the audience as well.

On its first day of release, 'Chhichhore' began on a slow note. But with positive word-of-mouth, the film picked up business in the evening shows which resulted into the film collecting Rs. 7.32 crore on its opening day.

Speaking about the second day box office collections, the Sushant-Shraddha starrer minted Rs. 12.25 crore on Saturday. The total two-day box office collections now stand at Rs. 19.57 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Chhichhore jumps [67.35%] on Day 2... Glowing word of mouth is converting into enhanced footfalls and in turn, reflecting in its BO numbers... Expect further growth on Day 3... Eyes ₹ 35 cr [+/-] total in its weekend... Fri 7.32 cr, Sat 12.25 cr. Total: ₹ 19.57 cr. #India biz." (sic)

Check out his tweet here-

#Chhichhore jumps [67.35%] on Day 2... Glowing word of mouth is converting into enhanced footfalls and in turn, reflecting in its BO numbers... Expect further growth on Day 3... Eyes ₹ 35 cr [+/-] total in its weekend... Fri 7.32 cr, Sat 12.25 cr. Total: ₹ 19.57 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 8, 2019

Speaking about the movie, director Nitesh Tiwari told Quint, " This was the closest to my heart at the time, and I have always followed my heart. Having spent four lovely years at IIT-Bombay's hostel, I had many experiences to draw upon. What I needed was a reason to look back on those memories for a meaningful purpose. Once that was cracked by our writers. The rest flowed."

The filmmaker also opened up about box-office numbers in an interview where he was quoted as saying, "As far as the box-office is concerned, we didn't know Dangal would become such a huge success. We made Dangal purely for the love of the story. We felt that the story needed to be told. We never kept the box-office result in mind, so there was never pressure when we made Dangal.

However, after the success of Dangal, the only pressure I would take would not be the box-office pressure. That would be unreal to have... to take that pressure. You can't say 'My film is going to perform so much at the box-office'. The only pressure and it is only human for me to feel that way is, I want to live up to the expectations of people. Whatever expectations they may have of me after Dangal. I hope I will be successful in exceeding their expectations."

Apart from Sushant and Shraddha, 'Chhichhore' also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Navin Polishetty, Tushar Pandey and Saharsh Shukla.

Chhichhore Movie Review: This Sushant-Shraddha Film Is A Dose Of Inspiration For Your Bleak Days!