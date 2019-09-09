Chhichhore THIRD DAY Box Office Collections: Sushant-Shraddha's Film Continues To Soar High!
Nitesh Tiwari's latest release, 'Chhichhore' opened to glowing reviews from the critics and is having an impressive run at the box office. The Sushant Singh Rajput-Shraddha Kapoor starrer initially began on a slow note, but picked up business with positive word-of-mouth on its first day of release.
Speaking about the third day box office collections, 'Chhichhore' minted Rs 16.41 crores on Sunday. The total three-day box office collections now stand at Rs. 35.98 crore.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter page and posted, "#Chhichhore wins hearts, woos BO... Goes on an overdrive on Day 3... Solid trending helps put up a super total... Multiplexes are rocking... Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities push biz forward... Fri 7.32 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 16.41 cr. Total: ₹ 35.98 cr. #India biz."
Check out his tweet here.
#Chhichhore wins hearts, woos BO... Goes on an overdrive on Day 3... Solid trending helps put up a super total... Multiplexes are rocking... Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities push biz forward... Fri 7.32 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 16.41 cr. Total: ₹ 35.98 cr. #India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 9, 2019
Further comparing 'Chhichhore's opening weekend collections with that of Sushant's previous films, he wrote, "Sushant Singh Rajput versus Sushant Singh Rajput... *Opening Weekend* biz...2016: #MSDhoni - #TheUntoldStory: ₹ 66 cr 2019: #Chhichhore: ₹ 35.98 cr 2018: #Kedarnath: ₹ 27.75 cr
2013: #ShuddhDesiRomance: ₹ 23.27 cr. #India biz."
Have a look at his tweet here.
Sushant Singh Rajput versus Sushant Singh Rajput... *Opening Weekend* biz...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 9, 2019
2016: #MSDhoni - #TheUntoldStory: ₹ 66 cr
2019: #Chhichhore: ₹ 35.98 cr
2018: #Kedarnath: ₹ 27.75 cr
2013: #ShuddhDesiRomance: ₹ 23.27 cr#India biz.
Speaking about the film, producer Sajid Nadiadwala earlier shared, "I had met Nitesh when he was working on 'Dangal' and before 'Dangal' released I had already signed him. He had narrated 3-4 concepts to me before we locked 'Chhichhore'. The first narration I remember was just a one-liner and the concept itself blew my mind. I was inspired to make this film for my kids and I can surely say it is the finest film of mine in 34 years of my career in this industry and it is my gift to my sons Subhan & Sufyan."
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, 'Chhichhore' also stars Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Prateik Babbar, Navin Polishetty, Tushar Pandey and Saharsh Shukla.
Chhichhore Movie Review: This Sushant-Shraddha Film Is A Dose Of Inspiration For Your Bleak Days!