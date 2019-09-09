English
    Chhichhore THIRD DAY Box Office Collections: Sushant-Shraddha's Film Continues To Soar High!

    By
    |

    Nitesh Tiwari's latest release, 'Chhichhore' opened to glowing reviews from the critics and is having an impressive run at the box office. The Sushant Singh Rajput-Shraddha Kapoor starrer initially began on a slow note, but picked up business with positive word-of-mouth on its first day of release.

    Speaking about the third day box office collections, 'Chhichhore' minted Rs 16.41 crores on Sunday. The total three-day box office collections now stand at Rs. 35.98 crore.

    dppic

    Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter page and posted, "#Chhichhore wins hearts, woos BO... Goes on an overdrive on Day 3... Solid trending helps put up a super total... Multiplexes are rocking... Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities push biz forward... Fri 7.32 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 16.41 cr. Total: ₹ 35.98 cr. #India biz."

    Check out his tweet here.

    Further comparing 'Chhichhore's opening weekend collections with that of Sushant's previous films, he wrote, "Sushant Singh Rajput versus Sushant Singh Rajput... *Opening Weekend* biz...2016: #MSDhoni - #TheUntoldStory: ₹ 66 cr 2019: #Chhichhore: ₹ 35.98 cr 2018: #Kedarnath: ₹ 27.75 cr

    2013: #ShuddhDesiRomance: ₹ 23.27 cr. #India biz."

    Have a look at his tweet here.

    Speaking about the film, producer Sajid Nadiadwala earlier shared, "I had met Nitesh when he was working on 'Dangal' and before 'Dangal' released I had already signed him. He had narrated 3-4 concepts to me before we locked 'Chhichhore'. The first narration I remember was just a one-liner and the concept itself blew my mind. I was inspired to make this film for my kids and I can surely say it is the finest film of mine in 34 years of my career in this industry and it is my gift to my sons Subhan & Sufyan."

    Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, 'Chhichhore' also stars Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Prateik Babbar, Navin Polishetty, Tushar Pandey and Saharsh Shukla.

    Chhichhore Movie Review: This Sushant-Shraddha Film Is A Dose Of Inspiration For Your Bleak Days!

    Story first published: Monday, September 9, 2019, 13:38 [IST]
