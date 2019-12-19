Dabangg 3 Box Office Prediction (Day 1): Will Salman Khan's Film Set The Box Office On Fire?

Dabangg 3 Opening Day Box Office Prediction

As per trade analyst Girish Johar, the Salman Khan starrer is expected to mint around Rs 27-30 crore on Day. He was quoted as saying by Indian Express, "It is an established franchise, and people always look forward to it. The makers have already started working on Dabangg 4 which shows their confidence. I peg the film at around Rs 27-30 crore and depending upon how the audience find the film, numbers will change by the evening shows. If it is accepted well, it will have a healthy weekend."

Trade Analysts Expect Dabangg 3 To Be A Huge Hit

"A Salman Khan film is coming during the festive period of Christmas when the business is up at the Indian box office. It is a hardcore masala entertainer. Makers are releasing the film in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada and are penetrating the south market as well. So, I am expecting a great start to the film at the box office," said Johar.

Will Race 3 And Bharat's Underwhelming Performance Affect Dabangg 3?

To this, Johar added, "Salman is a well-established superstar. People want to watch his films, and hence they have a great opening. Later it depends if the audience's expectations are met with the film or not. Race 3 and Bharat didn't deliver what people expect from his films, and they went downhill at the box office after a good start. With Dabangg, people know they are going in for hardcore action masala, and I believe they will get plenty of it. This one has firm legs at the box office."

Girish Johar On Whether The Current Unrest In The Country Will Affect The Film's Business

"It's mainly the youth which goes for first-day first show of movies. But right now, they are not in a mental state to watch a film. So, Dabangg 3 might struggle at the box office. I wish the unrest in the country doesn't spiral out of control and hope it settles down," said Johar.