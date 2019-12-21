    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Dabangg 3 First-Day Box Office: This Is How Salman Khan's Cop Film Fared On Day 1

      Salman Khan's much-awaited cop film, Dabangg 3 finally released in theatres on Friday (December 20). The film stars Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep as the main antagonist and marks the Bollywood debut of Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter, Saiee. Though the film failed to impressed the critics much, early estimates suggest that the masses have given it a thumbs up.

      As per a report in Box Office India, the Salman Khan starrer collected an approximate Rs 22-23 crores nett on its day of release. The report further stated that the number is an estimated 15 to 20% less than expected, given the prevailing "law and order" situation across the country.

      Reportedly, the protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act across major cities of India and not-so-impressive reviews affected its first-day business to some extent. The report further states that Dabangg 3 had a decent chance of raking in Rs 25 crore till around 4 pm on Friday, but the collections dropped post 5pm as some theatres across several states closed early.

      Meanwhile, here's what the Twitterati have to say about this Salman Khan starrer.

      Prit Dixit @prit_dixit7

      Prit Dixit @prit_dixit7

      "@BeingSalmanKhan loved #Dabbangg3 superb! Everyone did a wonderful job. Packed with action Salman! #SalmanKhan @sonakshisinha

      lovely she is. @saieemmanjrekar

      innocent @arbaazSkhan 👌🏻#Dabangg3Review @BeingSalmanKhan @AsliSonaFans @sonakshisinha

      @saieemmanjrekar @arbaazSkhan."

      Cilina @nyckalaakar

      Cilina @nyckalaakar

      #Dabangg3Review I'm definitely going to purchase the DVD when it becomes available. I laughed and cried throughout the film. @BeingSalmanKhan

      @sonakshisinha#Bollywood #Dabangg3

      💙 thank you for doing the franchise justice."

      Kirrann Gavali @kirrannGavali05

      Kirrann Gavali @kirrannGavali05

      "They had good plot this time but couldn't use it to create interesting screenplay.Too many songs,unnecessary boring comedy makes #dabangg3 weak. Writers should have done better job than solely relying on salman stardom.only salman fans can save it at box office.#Dabangg3Review."

      Himesh @HimeshMankad

      Himesh @HimeshMankad

      "A formula entertainer, despite all the flaws with @BeingSalmanKhan in his COMPLETE elements, enjoying his stint as #ChulbulPandey. Slight trimming needed. ⭐️⭐️⭐️ Stars (3/5)."

      (All social media posts are unedited)

