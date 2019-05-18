English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    De De Pyaar De FIRST DAY Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn Film Begins On A Positive Note

    By
    |
    De De Pyaar De Box Office Day 1 Collection: Ajay Devgn | Tabu | Rakul Preet Singh | FilmiBeat

    Ajay Devgn-Rakul Preet Singh-Tabu starrer De De Pyaar De hit the theatrical screens this week. The romantic-comedy marked the directorial debut of film editor Akiv Ali. The film revolves around a 50 year old man who falls for a girl half his age and the hilarious situations surrounding their love story.

    The film has received a thumbs up from the audience. With a screen count of 3,100 across India, De De Pyaar De collected Rs 10. 41 crore (including paid previews) at the domestic market on Friday.

    Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#DeDePyaarDe picked up towards evening after a dull start... Occupancy was higher in evening/night shows... Strong reports should ensure a turnaround on Day 2 and 3... Fri ₹ 10.41 cr [incl Thu previews]. India biz. #DDPD."

    Meanwhile, here's what the netizens had to say about the film on Twitter.

    Suchitra Krishnamoorthi ‏ @suchitrak

    "U know what i liked abt #DeDePyaarDe is the fact that its not aspiring to great cinema. Its fun & unapolegetic abt its hindi commercial cinema aspirations,yet looks at old as the hills new relationships with a rare empathy & humour, avoidng the pitfalls of grand dialogue & cliche."

    Kaushik LM ‏ @LMKMovieManiac

    "#DeDePyaarDe - This rom-com subject of a 50 yr old man falling in love with a woman half his age, is a refreshing remake idea for some of our senior Tamil superstars. With some tinkering in the source subject, it can be catered to the local audiences in a really entertaining way."

    suman pal ‏ @sumanjournalist

    "@ajaydevgn sir your comic timing is awesome... #DeDePyaarDe is a roller coaster of all emotions..I experienced mixture of emotions.. I laugh and got emotional... #DeDePyaarDe is must watch movie...."

    Arijit Ganguly ‏ @arijit_sunny16

    "@ajaydevgn is terrific!Should do such light hearted films more often! Tabu is brilliant! @Rakulpreet acts and looks good! @AkivAli great debut direction! @LuvFilms @luv_ranjan is now a master of this genre! #DeDePyaarDe is a paisa vasool film!Cracked me up!"

    amaljith ‏ @AmaljithJithu

    "#DeDePyaarDe : Awesome entertainer.. enjoyed to the core.. @Rakulpreet is just too good.. sparkling chemistry with @ajaydevgn .. #Tabu is awesome Happy that it ended on a Happy note.. waiting for a sequel which shows the dilemmas in Ayesha's house."

    De De Pyaar De Movie Review: A Sweet & Salty Take On Love & Relationships!

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue