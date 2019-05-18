De De Pyaar De FIRST DAY Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn Film Begins On A Positive Note

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi ‏ @suchitrak

"U know what i liked abt #DeDePyaarDe is the fact that its not aspiring to great cinema. Its fun & unapolegetic abt its hindi commercial cinema aspirations,yet looks at old as the hills new relationships with a rare empathy & humour, avoidng the pitfalls of grand dialogue & cliche."

Kaushik LM ‏ @LMKMovieManiac

"#DeDePyaarDe - This rom-com subject of a 50 yr old man falling in love with a woman half his age, is a refreshing remake idea for some of our senior Tamil superstars. With some tinkering in the source subject, it can be catered to the local audiences in a really entertaining way."

suman pal ‏ @sumanjournalist

"@ajaydevgn sir your comic timing is awesome... #DeDePyaarDe is a roller coaster of all emotions..I experienced mixture of emotions.. I laugh and got emotional... #DeDePyaarDe is must watch movie...."

Arijit Ganguly ‏ @arijit_sunny16

"@ajaydevgn is terrific!Should do such light hearted films more often! Tabu is brilliant! @Rakulpreet acts and looks good! @AkivAli great debut direction! @LuvFilms @luv_ranjan is now a master of this genre! #DeDePyaarDe is a paisa vasool film!Cracked me up!"

amaljith ‏ @AmaljithJithu

"#DeDePyaarDe : Awesome entertainer.. enjoyed to the core.. @Rakulpreet is just too good.. sparkling chemistry with @ajaydevgn .. #Tabu is awesome Happy that it ended on a Happy note.. waiting for a sequel which shows the dilemmas in Ayesha's house."