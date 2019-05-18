De De Pyaar De FIRST DAY Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn Film Begins On A Positive Note

De De Pyaar De Box Office Day 1 Collection: Ajay Devgn | Tabu | Rakul Preet Singh | FilmiBeat

Ajay Devgn-Rakul Preet Singh-Tabu starrer De De Pyaar De hit the theatrical screens this week. The romantic-comedy marked the directorial debut of film editor Akiv Ali. The film revolves around a 50 year old man who falls for a girl half his age and the hilarious situations surrounding their love story.

The film has received a thumbs up from the audience. With a screen count of 3,100 across India, De De Pyaar De collected Rs 10. 41 crore (including paid previews) at the domestic market on Friday.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#DeDePyaarDe picked up towards evening after a dull start... Occupancy was higher in evening/night shows... Strong reports should ensure a turnaround on Day 2 and 3... Fri ₹ 10.41 cr [incl Thu previews]. India biz. #DDPD."

Meanwhile, here's what the netizens had to say about the film on Twitter.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi ‏ @suchitrak "U know what i liked abt #DeDePyaarDe is the fact that its not aspiring to great cinema. Its fun & unapolegetic abt its hindi commercial cinema aspirations,yet looks at old as the hills new relationships with a rare empathy & humour, avoidng the pitfalls of grand dialogue & cliche." Kaushik LM ‏ @LMKMovieManiac "#DeDePyaarDe - This rom-com subject of a 50 yr old man falling in love with a woman half his age, is a refreshing remake idea for some of our senior Tamil superstars. With some tinkering in the source subject, it can be catered to the local audiences in a really entertaining way." suman pal ‏ @sumanjournalist "@ajaydevgn sir your comic timing is awesome... #DeDePyaarDe is a roller coaster of all emotions..I experienced mixture of emotions.. I laugh and got emotional... #DeDePyaarDe is must watch movie...." Arijit Ganguly ‏ @arijit_sunny16 "@ajaydevgn is terrific!Should do such light hearted films more often! Tabu is brilliant! @Rakulpreet acts and looks good! @AkivAli great debut direction! @LuvFilms @luv_ranjan is now a master of this genre! #DeDePyaarDe is a paisa vasool film!Cracked me up!" amaljith ‏ @AmaljithJithu "#DeDePyaarDe : Awesome entertainer.. enjoyed to the core.. @Rakulpreet is just too good.. sparkling chemistry with @ajaydevgn .. #Tabu is awesome Happy that it ended on a Happy note.. waiting for a sequel which shows the dilemmas in Ayesha's house."

De De Pyaar De Movie Review: A Sweet & Salty Take On Love & Relationships!