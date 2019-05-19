English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    De De Pyaar De SECOND DAY Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn Film Sees A Jump In Collection

    By
    |

    Ajay Devgn-Tabu-Rakul Preet Singh's De De Pyaar De which released on Friday collected Rs. 10.40 crore on its opening day. With positive word-of-mouth, the film saw a jump in box office collection on Day and minted Rs. 13.39 crore. The total box office collection now stands at Rs. 23.80 crore.

    Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#DeDePyaarDe jumps on Day 2... Strong word of mouth has come into play... Metros rocking... Tier-2 cities and mass circuits show upward trend... Should score big on Day 3... Fri 10.41 cr [incl Thu previews], Sat 13.39 cr. Total: ₹ 23.80 cr. India biz. #DDPD."

    Meanwhile, here's what the netizens have to say on Twitter-

    Subhabrata Dasgupta ‏ @SubhDasgupta

    "Kudos to @ajaydevgn, Tabu, and @Rakulpreet for #DeDePyaarDe. Brave stuff that punches above its weight! Nothing ghisa pita about this one. Again, one more reason not to trust movie reviewers."

    Makarand Nikam ‏ @NikamMakarand

    "@luv_ranjan sir you rock and an awesome masterpiece , comedy drama emotions all in proper proportion.@ajaydevgn #Tabu best performances as always @Rakulpreet you just nailed it . Cuteness Acting Dance #DeDePyaarDe #MustWatch."

    KASHYAP RAHUL ‏ @Mahiway3

    "@Rakulpreet You are superb with your acting and attraction ..Can't skip a second keeping eye on you...bollywood has definitely got a more than a superstar #DeDePyaarDe @ajaydevgn as usual iconic and admirable acting.. A must watch movie..."

    Prajwal Pai ‏ @prajwal1402

    "#DeDePyaarDe was a really fun watch !!! @ajaydevgn Wasn't expecting to laughing as much as I did!!!"

    Snehith Kumbla ‏ @moviesneh

    "So #DeDePyaarDe is kind of like "Meet the Parents" with a lot less wildness and pluck. #DeDePyaarDeReview."

    De De Pyaar De FIRST DAY Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn Film Begins On A Positive Note

    Story first published: Sunday, May 19, 2019, 12:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 19, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue