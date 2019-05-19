De De Pyaar De SECOND DAY Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn Film Sees A Jump In Collection

Ajay Devgn-Tabu-Rakul Preet Singh's De De Pyaar De which released on Friday collected Rs. 10.40 crore on its opening day. With positive word-of-mouth, the film saw a jump in box office collection on Day and minted Rs. 13.39 crore. The total box office collection now stands at Rs. 23.80 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#DeDePyaarDe jumps on Day 2... Strong word of mouth has come into play... Metros rocking... Tier-2 cities and mass circuits show upward trend... Should score big on Day 3... Fri 10.41 cr [incl Thu previews], Sat 13.39 cr. Total: ₹ 23.80 cr. India biz. #DDPD."

Meanwhile, here's what the netizens have to say on Twitter-

Subhabrata Dasgupta ‏ @SubhDasgupta "Kudos to @ajaydevgn, Tabu, and @Rakulpreet for #DeDePyaarDe. Brave stuff that punches above its weight! Nothing ghisa pita about this one. Again, one more reason not to trust movie reviewers." Makarand Nikam ‏ @NikamMakarand "@luv_ranjan sir you rock and an awesome masterpiece , comedy drama emotions all in proper proportion.@ajaydevgn #Tabu best performances as always @Rakulpreet you just nailed it . Cuteness Acting Dance #DeDePyaarDe #MustWatch." KASHYAP RAHUL ‏ @Mahiway3 "@Rakulpreet You are superb with your acting and attraction ..Can't skip a second keeping eye on you...bollywood has definitely got a more than a superstar #DeDePyaarDe @ajaydevgn as usual iconic and admirable acting.. A must watch movie..." Prajwal Pai ‏ @prajwal1402 "#DeDePyaarDe was a really fun watch !!! @ajaydevgn Wasn't expecting to laughing as much as I did!!!" Snehith Kumbla ‏ @moviesneh "So #DeDePyaarDe is kind of like "Meet the Parents" with a lot less wildness and pluck. #DeDePyaarDeReview."

