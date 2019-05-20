De De Pyaar De Weekend Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn's Film Earns This Much In 3 Days

Asish Bothra‏ @asish_bothra

"watched #DeDePyaarDe last weekend and enjoyed every bit of it. @Rakulpreet is a show stealer. Such a natural performer she is. She just flows and become d character!!"

RATNESH‏ @life_cricket123

"Watched #DeDePyaarDe last night it was awesome after long time I see a good movie in Bollywood @Rakulpreet awesome acting I can a new super star rising I Bollywood @ajaydevgn always awesome #lovedit ..."

Ullas Sharma‏ @Swadesh00619564

"Enjoyed #DeDePyaarDe with my wife on last Friday. Tabu, @ajaydevgn are fabulous in the movie. @Rakulpreet is a revelation. She looks beautiful and has acted brilliantly. Loved her in Aiyaary too. Way to go."

Amogh‏ @amogh008

"#DeDePyaarDe is a slice of life film. Have good performances by @ajaydevgn @Rakulpreet and tabu. It has its bits of comedy with a mature take on relationships. Definitely worth your money. Kudos to @ajaydevgn to choose such a subject. @Rakulpreet has got her feet in Bollywood."

Jay Kadam‏ @JayKadam28

"#DeDePyaarDe is complete Family Entertaining film. This movie proves that there is no age limit if there is true love. #Tabu gave one of her best performance, @ajaydevgn was brilliant as always and @Rakulpreet looks super gorgeous and she steals your heart."