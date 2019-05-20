De De Pyaar De Weekend Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn's Film Earns This Much In 3 Days
Ajay Devgn's latest outing De De Pyaar De co-starring Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu released on May 17, 2019. The rom-com revolves around a 50 year-old man falling for a girl half his age and the hilarious situations arising because of their love story. The film minted an opening box office collection of Rs 10.40 crore on Friday. This was followed by Rs 13.39 crore on Saturday and Rs. 14.74 crore on Sunday. The three-day box office stands at Rs 38.54 crore.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#DeDePyaarDe witnesses day-wise growth... Biz was affected on Day 3 due to polling in some parts... Mumbai and Delhi-NCR plexes lead... Weekdays crucial... Fri 10.41 cr [incl Thu previews], Sat 13.39 cr, Sun 14.74 cr. Total: ₹ 38.54 cr. India biz. #DDPD."
Meanwhile, here's what the Twitteratti have to say about the film-
Asish Bothra @asish_bothra
"watched #DeDePyaarDe last weekend and enjoyed every bit of it. @Rakulpreet is a show stealer. Such a natural performer she is. She just flows and become d character!!"
RATNESH @life_cricket123
"Watched #DeDePyaarDe last night it was awesome after long time I see a good movie in Bollywood @Rakulpreet awesome acting I can a new super star rising I Bollywood @ajaydevgn always awesome #lovedit ..."
Ullas Sharma @Swadesh00619564
"Enjoyed #DeDePyaarDe with my wife on last Friday. Tabu, @ajaydevgn are fabulous in the movie. @Rakulpreet is a revelation. She looks beautiful and has acted brilliantly. Loved her in Aiyaary too. Way to go."
Amogh @amogh008
"#DeDePyaarDe is a slice of life film. Have good performances by @ajaydevgn @Rakulpreet and tabu. It has its bits of comedy with a mature take on relationships. Definitely worth your money. Kudos to @ajaydevgn to choose such a subject. @Rakulpreet has got her feet in Bollywood."
Jay Kadam @JayKadam28
"#DeDePyaarDe is complete Family Entertaining film. This movie proves that there is no age limit if there is true love. #Tabu gave one of her best performance, @ajaydevgn was brilliant as always and @Rakulpreet looks super gorgeous and she steals your heart."
