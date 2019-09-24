English
    Dream Girl Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Hits A Century!

    Ayushmann Khurrana-Nushrat Bharucha's 'Dream Girl' continues to have an impressive run at the box office and has now crossed the 100 crore mark in its second week of release.

    Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#DreamGirl is 100 Not Out... Begins weekdays [of Week 2] on an excellent note... [Week 2] Fri 5.30 cr, Sat 9.10 cr, Sun 11.05 cr, Mon 3.75 cr. Total: ₹ 101.40 cr. #India biz." (sic)

    'Dream Girl' earned Rs 72.20 crore in its first week, Rs 25.45 crore in its second week and Rs 3.75 crore on its second Monday, taking its total box office collection to Rs 101.4 crore.

    Speaking about the film's success, Ayushmann was earlier quoted as saying, "The era of good content in here and audiences want to see the most disruptive, different content in every genre. I am glad that people are connecting with the kind of cinema that I am doing and it only motivates me to be braver with my film choices."

    His leading Nushrat Bharucha too opened up in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, "The character, the story, everything. If it wasn't for the story, the characters intertwining with each other, the comic element wouldn't have been this good."

    She further added, "I think Ayushmann is an amazing person. I'm so glad that Dream Girl happened and that I was able to meet him, Tahira Kashyap and Aparshakti Khurrana. I have interacted with Apar more in the past few months because of Ayush. I'm so happy that whatever time we spent together working, it was so much fun. I know now that I have one friend in the industry. He is a damn nice guy. He is such a warm guy and so enriched. It's so much fun with him always and he loves to enjoy every moment. I find him so funny. He's like entertainment for me. Tahira is another amazing person. I was literally partying on my birthday with Tahira and Ayush was not there. I'm really glad."

    Coming back to box office, last week's releases- Sonam Kapoor-Dulquer Salman's 'The Zoya Factor', Karan Deol's 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' and Sanjay Dutt's 'Prasthanam' underperformed at the box office. On the other hand, Ayushmann Khurrana-Nushrat Bharucha's 'Dream Girl' and Sushant Singh Rajput-Shraddha Kapoor's 'Chhichhore' continue to enthrall the audience in theatre halls.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 24, 2019, 14:30 [IST]
