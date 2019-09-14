Dream Girl FIRST DAY Box Office Collections: Ayushmann Khurrana Gets His Biggest Opener!

Dream Girl Box Office Day 1 Collection : Ayushmann Khurrana | Nushrat Bharucha | FilmiBeat

With massive word-of-mouth, Balaji Motion Pictures Dream Girl starring Ayushmann Khurrana has registered a double-digit opening at the box office on its day of release. The film minted Rs. 10.05 crore on Friday and has become Ayushmann's biggest opener till date. The actor has beaten his own record by garnering double-digit surpasses Badhaai Ho opening numbers as well.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#DreamGirl takes a heroic start... Emerges #AyushmannKhurrana's biggest opener to date... Has also opened bigger than several mid-range films [2019] like #Uri [₹ 8.20 cr], #LukaChuppi [₹ 8.01 cr] and #Chhichhore [₹ 7.32 cr]... Fri ₹ 10.05 cr. #India biz."

Check out his tweet here.

Meanwhile, here's what the netizens have to say about the film.

Chiraag ‏ @chirag_goud "#DreamGirl is refreshing story. A must watch movie for this weekend. And yes this can be watched twice also." (sic) SADDY ‏ @king_sadashiva "Superb entertainer, hilarious throughout. Not as good as Badhaai Ho but its a fun watch. Ayushman Khurana has become master of finding good scripts in last 5 years. Its amazing how these unknown directors and writers delivering terrific films. 3.5/5. #DreamGirl" (sic) Tushar Joshi @TusharrJoshi "Massy. Classy. Label him as you wish but there is no denying the talent of @ayushmannk ! Watched #DreamGirl in a packed single screen. The multiplex hero has a new found love from the masses." Malay Krishna ‏@MalayKrishna "Watching #DreamGirl in a packed theatre and @ayushmannk got a cheer as loud as a Salman Khan would when he first appears on screen. That's how far both him as an actor and us as an audience have come!" (sic)

