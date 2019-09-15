Dream Girl SECOND DAY Box Office Collections: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Continues To Have A Blast

Ayushmann Khurrana's latest release, 'Dream Girl' opened to glowing reviews from the critics and has received a thumbs up from the audience. With praises pouring in for the impressive performances, the movie minted a smashing opening of Rs 10.05 crore on its day of release.

On Day 2, the Ayushmann-Nushrat starrer collected an impressive collection of Rs. 16.42 crore. The total two-day box office collection now stands at Rs. 26.47 crore.

Speaking about the second day box office, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#DreamGirl witnesses superb growth on Day 2 [63.38%]... Circuits that were decent on Day 1 join the party on Day 2... Biz at metros, Tier-2, Tier-3 cities go on overdrive... Day 3 should surpass Day 2 by a margin... Fri 10.05 cr, Sat 16.42 cr. Total: ₹ 26.47 cr. #India biz."

Check out his post here.

#DreamGirl witnesses superb growth on Day 2 [63.38%]... Circuits that were decent on Day 1 join the party on Day 2... Biz at metros, Tier-2, Tier-3 cities go on overdrive... Day 3 should surpass Day 2 by a margin... Fri 10.05 cr, Sat 16.42 cr. Total: ₹ 26.47 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 15, 2019

Arvind Ganesh Iyer ‏ @itsAGI16 "#DreamGirl is full on wholesome entertainer. The story of the film is simple. But the Screenplay is the KING here. The turn of events are so hilarious that as an audience you are bound to laugh. The best thing is that the humour is not forced." Subham Dhaniwal ‏ @sdhaniwal123 "Saw #DreamGirl #Oneword: EXCELLENT Rating: 3½ This is the best #comedy film of the year so far.Thanks to the brilliant screenplay and the impeccable scripting @writerraj #Shaandilyaa's @ayushmannk you are the father of entertainment..perfect comedy timing @balajimotionpic." (sic) Aarzoo singh ‏ @aarzoosingh38 "Full of entertainment, @AayushmaanK is unstoppable. Superb acting by @annukapoor_. & Other co-stars. Brilliant screenplay, direction & dialogue delivery. Music & situational comedy is icing on the cake. @ektaravikapoor #DreamGirlreview #DreamGirl." (sic) Rj Harshil @RjHarshil "What scripting and dialogue writing. Great work with pen and paper. Hilarious joy ride. #Dreamgirl is family entertainment with amazing punch lines you shouldn't miss a single one liner. @ektaravikapoor @ayushmannk and @OyeManjot are fab @writerraj #DreamGirlreview." (sic)

Dream Girl Movie Review: Ayushmann Khurrana's Funny Act Makes Your 'Dil Ka Telephone' Go Tring-tring