    Dream Girl THIRD DAY Box Office Collections: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Is A Hit With The Audience!

    By
    |

    Ayushmann Khurrana is having a golden run at the box office. After delivering back-to-back hits with 'AndhaDhun', 'Badhaai Ho', 'Article 15', the actor's latest release, 'Dream Girl' too has struck a chord with the audience and critics alike.

    After a smashing opening collection of Rs 10.05 crore, the movie minted Rs. 16.42 crore on Saturday and Rs. 18.10 crore on Sunday with positive word-of-mouth. The total weekend collection now stands at Rs. 44.57 crore.

    Dream Girl Weekend Box Office Collections

    Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#DreamGirl runs riot at the BO... Packs a fantastic total, setting the BO on 🔥🔥🔥 on Day 2 and 3... Trends better than #Raazi [₹ 32.94 cr], #Stree [₹ 32.27 cr] and #Uri [₹ 35.73 cr]... Fri 10.05 cr, Sat 16.42 cr, Sun 18.10 cr. Total: ₹ 44.57 cr. #India biz." (sic)

    This Is How Ayushmann Smashed His Own Box-office Record

    He further wrote, "#AyushmannKhurrana versus #AyushmannKhurrana... *Opening Weekend* biz:

    2019: #DreamGirl ₹ 44.57 cr

    2018: #BadhaaiHo ₹ 45.70 cr [extended 4-day wknd]

    2019: #Article15 ₹ 20.04 cr

    2018: #AndhaDhun ₹ 15 cr

    2017: #ShubhMangalSaavdhan ₹ 14.46 cr

    2017: #BareillyKiBarfi ₹ 11.52 cr." (sic)

    The Actor Is Elated With The Film's Terrific Response

    The Actor Is Elated With The Film's Terrific Response

    "I'm delighted that Dream Girl has opened well and there is a lot of positivity around the film. This personal milestone of mine is really encouraging for me. I tried to explore with Dream Girl and tried my hand at doing a mass entertainer and I'm happy that audiences across the country have accepted me as an entertaining hero. As an artist, I have tried to back projects that I felt had the potential to break out in their own genres and this day one result is a strong validation of that," the actor was quoted as saying.

    He Also Congratulated His Entire Team

    He Also Congratulated His Entire Team

    "I congratulate my director and writer Raaj Shaandilyaa for bringing me this amazing film that is an out and out good family comedy. I also thank my phenomenal producer Ekta Kapoor for her vision and support. Dream Girl‘s strong start is extremely heartening for all of us who gave it our all while making this film, he said further adding, "My heroine, Nushrat Bharucha, my co-actors - the truly brilliant Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Vijay Raaz Abhishek Banerjee, Raj Bhansali, Rajesh Sharma, Nidhi Bisht and every actor in the film deserves all the credit for making this film a laugh riot. Also special credit to Nirman D, my co-writer and Ruchikaa Kapoor, my Creative Producer for being there at every step of the film."

    Story first published: Monday, September 16, 2019, 11:47 [IST]
