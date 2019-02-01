English
    Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga FIRST DAY (Friday) Box Office Collection: Film Opens On A Slow Note

    Anil Kapoor- Sonam Kapoor- Rajkummar Rao starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga hit the theatrical screens this Friday. The film which marks the directorial debut of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's sister Shelly Chopra Dhar deals with the theme of same-sex love. However, despite receiving glowing reviews from the critics and a thumbs up from the audience, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga took off on a slow note with an occupancy rate of just 10%.

    The reaason behind this many be attributed to the unconventional content, but the film is expected to pick up business in the evening shows with positive word-of-mouth. We will update the first day box office once it's out.

    Meanwhile here's how the netizens reacted to this Anil-Sonam-Rajkummar-Juhi starrer.

    ⚡ ‏ @thunderingout

    #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga What a brilliant movie!! I Loved it @sonamakapoor you are such an amazing Performer.. You lived Sweety! I loved the way we get to explore her life & pain she went through. Even the comedy is so high And the Climax is so touching!"

    A must watch

    Vinamra Longani ‏ @Vinamralongani

    "Thank you @sonamakapoor for humanizing the cause. Everyone should watch #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga to experience what homophobia - often unintential does to a life especially during adolescence. This movie is told from the heart without being preachy #LetLoveBe @gazalstune."

    Sitting Duck ‏ @S_erendipits

    "Sonam Kapoor. Was never a fan of hers, but today, she has my #respect. I watched #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga and that is how she got it."

    Dishant Sipani ‏ @sipani_dishant

    "#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga is a beautiful, feel good film. It is so entertaining and full of humour and has a complete arch from start to finished. Loved all the performances, especially @RajkummarRao and @AnilKapoor! @sonamakapoor & @ReginaCassandra are such a beautiful pair."

    b.h.a.u.m.i.k ‏ @bhk_shah

    "@sonamakapoor may not be the greatest actress but she is definitely bravest actress from the current lot. It definitely requires guts to play #lesbian character in the mainstream cinema in the country like India. Hats off girl!! #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga."

    Pratikksha Kukreti ‏ @pr_kukreti

    "#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga is refreshing tale of love and acceptance. It is a beautiful, sensitive yet entertaining film which will melt your heart. Thank you for breaking stereotypes. Brilliant performance @AnilKapoor @sonamakapoor @RajkummarRao @RajkummarRao."

    Story first published: Saturday, February 2, 2019, 0:15 [IST]
