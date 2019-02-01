Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga FIRST DAY (Friday) Box Office Collection: Film Opens On A Slow Note

⚡ ‏ @thunderingout

#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga What a brilliant movie!! I Loved it @sonamakapoor you are such an amazing Performer.. You lived Sweety! I loved the way we get to explore her life & pain she went through. Even the comedy is so high And the Climax is so touching!"

A must watch

Vinamra Longani ‏ @Vinamralongani

"Thank you @sonamakapoor for humanizing the cause. Everyone should watch #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga to experience what homophobia - often unintential does to a life especially during adolescence. This movie is told from the heart without being preachy #LetLoveBe @gazalstune."

Sitting Duck ‏ @S_erendipits

"Sonam Kapoor. Was never a fan of hers, but today, she has my #respect. I watched #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga and that is how she got it."

Dishant Sipani ‏ @sipani_dishant

"#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga is a beautiful, feel good film. It is so entertaining and full of humour and has a complete arch from start to finished. Loved all the performances, especially @RajkummarRao and @AnilKapoor! @sonamakapoor & @ReginaCassandra are such a beautiful pair."

b.h.a.u.m.i.k ‏ @bhk_shah

"@sonamakapoor may not be the greatest actress but she is definitely bravest actress from the current lot. It definitely requires guts to play #lesbian character in the mainstream cinema in the country like India. Hats off girl!! #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga."

Pratikksha Kukreti ‏ @pr_kukreti

"#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga is refreshing tale of love and acceptance. It is a beautiful, sensitive yet entertaining film which will melt your heart. Thank you for breaking stereotypes. Brilliant performance @AnilKapoor @sonamakapoor @RajkummarRao @RajkummarRao."