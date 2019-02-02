Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga (Second Day) Box Office Collection

Aditya Singh ‏ @AdityaReviver

"After watching #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga I can easily say that homosexuality is no longer a taboo in our country now. Never expected that this movie will be based on such an intense topic. Great work by @AnilKapoor @RajkummarRao @sonamakapoor.

Nice outing with brothers.."

Ashu Rai ‏ @AshuRai

"Saw it last night in a packed theater in New York. It was a beautiful and uplifting film love story (without having to resort to the cringe-worthy stereotyping in Dostana). Thank you! #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga."

Vidhi Trivedi ‏ @im_vidhi

"#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga is such a beautiful film.. a much needed film for Modern India. Thank you @sonamakapoor @AnilKapoor @RajkummarRao @iam_juhi . I had a huge smile on my face when i came out of the theatre."

Preeti Nayak ‏ @preetinayak19

"#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga #SetLoveFree Watched the movie and liked it. Difficult subject handled in a very simple way. Your acting is as usual breeze of the air. @AnilKapoor @sonamakapoor @iam_juhi @ReginaCassandra Hats off to you for this movie."

arundhati ‏ @ArundhatiShelly

"When a father supports and encourages his daughter for the right cause, you can see a better world. Thanks to you both @AnilKapoor & @sonamakapoor for showing us such a great example. Many congratulations.

#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga."