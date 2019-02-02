Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga (Second Day) Box Office Collection
Shelly Chopra Dhar's Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Dekha starring Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla released on Friday. Speaking about the first day box office collection, the film which revolves around the theme of same-sex relationship minted an opening collection of Rs. 3.30 crores.
With positive word-of-mouth and rave reviews from the critics, the movie is expected to witness growth over the weekend. We will update the second day box office collection as soon as it will be out.
Meanwhile, here's what the Twitterati have to say about this flick-
Aditya Singh @AdityaReviver
"After watching #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga I can easily say that homosexuality is no longer a taboo in our country now. Never expected that this movie will be based on such an intense topic. Great work by @AnilKapoor @RajkummarRao @sonamakapoor.
Nice outing with brothers.."
Ashu Rai @AshuRai
"Saw it last night in a packed theater in New York. It was a beautiful and uplifting film love story (without having to resort to the cringe-worthy stereotyping in Dostana). Thank you! #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga."
Vidhi Trivedi @im_vidhi
"#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga is such a beautiful film.. a much needed film for Modern India. Thank you @sonamakapoor @AnilKapoor @RajkummarRao @iam_juhi . I had a huge smile on my face when i came out of the theatre."
Preeti Nayak @preetinayak19
"#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga #SetLoveFree Watched the movie and liked it. Difficult subject handled in a very simple way. Your acting is as usual breeze of the air. @AnilKapoor @sonamakapoor @iam_juhi @ReginaCassandra Hats off to you for this movie."
arundhati @ArundhatiShelly
"When a father supports and encourages his daughter for the right cause, you can see a better world. Thanks to you both @AnilKapoor & @sonamakapoor for showing us such a great example. Many congratulations.
#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga."