Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Weekend Box Office Report: Sonam Kapoor Film Picks Up Business
Sonam Kapoor- Anil Kapoor's Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is receiving praises from all corners. The film which revolves around the subject of same-sex relationship is being applauded for the progressive story-telling. The film has Sonam and Anil sharing screen space for the first time.
Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga minted an opening collection of Rs. 3.30 crores on Friday. With positive word-of-mouth and a thumbs up from the critics, the film picked up business on Day 2 and collected Rs. 4.65 crores. On Sunday, it minted Rs. 5.58 crores taking the total three-day box office collection to Rs. 13.53 crores.
Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted the third day box office collection and wrote, "#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga receives acceptance across quarters for the new age content, mints 5.58 Cr. on day 3 taking the grand total 13.53 Cr."
Meanwhile, here's what the netizens had to say about the film-
Ishi Raisahib @IRaisahib
"#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga I came out to my mom a year ago & today I could see her concern regarding my childhood & she actually felt sorry for not understanding my issues which I dealt with as a child. Thankyou for the brilliant depiction @gazalstune @sonamakapoor @elkdtalfilm."
Devdutt Pattanaik @devduttmyth
"Bollywood actors do safe and patronising roles to protect old Bharat. Bollywood actresses take risks to create new Bharat. #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga @sonamakapoor."
suvi @sanemdivit
"I just watched #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga and I'm so emotional; I was crying so hard...thank you @sonamakapoor for making this for all the Sweetys out there (including me)."
Himanshu Sharma @iamhimanshu99
"Watched #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga today.. A wonderful movie with a fresh script.. A bold move to bring up such a concept.. It's an important movie in Bollywood which needs people's support.. Loved it..❤️ @RajkummarRao @AnilKapoor @foxstarhindi @sonamakapoor @iam_juhi."
Aakanksha Sharma @BubblyMaggie02
"An sensitive issue dealt with so much of grace. Kudos to @ShellyCDhar Is this really your first?😃 #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga @sonamakapoor @AnilKapoor @RajkummarRao."