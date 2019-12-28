Good Newwz Day 1 Box Office Collection!

Akshay Kumar's Good Newwz, which released on December 27 2019, has managed to earn Rs 17 crore on its opening day at the box office and we must say that it's an impressive start.

While sharing the collection on Twitter, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#GoodNewwz packs a solid total on Day 1... Gathers speed from evening shows... Multiplexes especially record excellent numbers... North circuits dominate... Biz should multiply on Day 2 and 3... Fri ₹ 17.56 cr. #India biz... 2019 concludes with #GoodNewwz."

The entire nation is in a celebratory mode as the New Year is just round the corner. Going by the inside reports, the box office collection of Good Newwz during the weekend is expected to be a massive. The film has received positive response not only from critics but movie-goers as well.

Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. Among all, Akshay and Diljit's camaraderie and their comic timings are being highly praised by the netizens.

The film revolves around two married couples who opt for in vitro fertilisation (IVF). However, trouble begins when the clinic accidentally interchanges the sperms, which leads to confusion.

Good Newwz is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar, Shashank Khaitan and Aruna Bhatia under their respective banners Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.