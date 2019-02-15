Gully Boy FIRST DAY Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt Impress Audience ‘Bohot Hard’

Sambhav.J @TheSambhav

"Watched #GullyBoy today. Brilliant cinematography. Indian movies have finally got it. Take a bow @ZoyaAkhtarOff @FarOutAkhtar . And @aliaa08 I love you! Will you be my valentine? #BohotHard." [sic]

"Not a hardcore @RanveerOfficial fan but #GullyBoy is a MUST WATCH. The rawness with which the film has been shot, the incredible performances and the music makes it a contender for the entertainer of the year! I absolutely LOVED the rap battles! Tad too long, but a GREAT effort!" [sic]

"I watched #GULLYBOY today... damn I love such movies!!! n @RanveerOfficial as usual slayed the part!! actually idk y the character ranveer played... I felt wat if joonie was like that, u know..like the kinda cute nerdy underground rapper who jus shut everyone's mouth!! @BTS_twt ." [sic]

"It's a masterpiece from #ZoyaAkhtar #GullyBoy is entertaining & inspiring in each frame phenomenal performances by @RanveerOfficial @aliaa08 ,@SiddhantChturvD. Another Blockbuster by new king of Bollywood #ranveersingh ." [sic]

"With #Padmavat, #Simmba and #GullyBoy back to back, @RanveerOfficial stamps his versatility. A powerhouse performer who can ace any given role." [sic]

"What a movie #GullyBoy 😎 @RanveerOfficial Perhaps one of your best performances till date. Kudos :) 🙏 Great effort Zoya, @aliaa08 and team!!" [sic]

