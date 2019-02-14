Gully Boy FIRST DAY Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt Impress Audience ‘Bohot Hard’
Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt has already hit the theatres and it has left the movie-goers all impressed! Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is heaping praises not only from audiences but also critics and trade analysts. The film released over 3350 screen in India and 751 overseas. Speaking of collection, the film would have easily earned between Rs 13 -16 crore on its first day at the box office. Credits - positive review from most of the critics. The number is expected to witness a massive jump during its first weekend.
Meanwhile, here's how audiences are reacting after watching Gully Boy..
Sambhav.J @TheSambhav
"Watched #GullyBoy today. Brilliant cinematography. Indian movies have finally got it. Take a bow @ZoyaAkhtarOff @FarOutAkhtar . And @aliaa08 I love you! Will you be my valentine? #BohotHard." [sic]
Saanvi. @blackomet22
"Not a hardcore @RanveerOfficial fan but #GullyBoy is a MUST WATCH. The rawness with which the film has been shot, the incredible performances and the music makes it a contender for the entertainer of the year! I absolutely LOVED the rap battles! Tad too long, but a GREAT effort!" [sic]
SuBi @thakur_suniti
"I watched #GULLYBOY today... damn I love such movies!!! n @RanveerOfficial as usual slayed the part!! actually idk y the character ranveer played... I felt wat if joonie was like that, u know..like the kinda cute nerdy underground rapper who jus shut everyone's mouth!! @BTS_twt ." [sic]
abhishek wasave @abhiwasave
"It's a masterpiece from #ZoyaAkhtar #GullyBoy is entertaining & inspiring in each frame phenomenal performances by @RanveerOfficial @aliaa08 ,@SiddhantChturvD. Another Blockbuster by new king of Bollywood #ranveersingh ." [sic]
hari venkat @bvshari
"With #Padmavat, #Simmba and #GullyBoy back to back, @RanveerOfficial stamps his versatility. A powerhouse performer who can ace any given role." [sic]
Madhukar Banuri @MadhukarBanuri
"What a movie #GullyBoy 😎 @RanveerOfficial Perhaps one of your best performances till date. Kudos :) 🙏 Great effort Zoya, @aliaa08 and team!!" [sic]
All Bow Down To Ranveer!
Fans are highly impressed with Ranveer Singh's acting chops and they couldn't stop themselves from praising him on Twitter.