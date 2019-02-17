Gully Boy Third Day (Saturday) Box Office Collection!

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, witnessed a dip on its second day (Friday) at the box office and earned Rs 13 crore. According to early estimates, Gully Boy box office day three turned out good with collections of around Rs 18.50 crore, making the film hit half century. The total collection of the film is Rs 50 crore.

Gully Boy first premiered at this year's Berlin International Film Festival. It is a musical drama loosely based on the life of street rappers Divine and Naezy. The film also casts Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Raaz in the supporting roles. Meanwhile, here's how audiences are reacting to the movie..

Santosh Patnaik @Sultankasher: "If I had to give One word review for #GullyBoy it would be "BhotHard" @RanveerOfficial @aliaa08 @SiddhantChturvD." [sic]

Shrey Aggarwal @aggarwal_shrey: "I never realized how powerful a movie can be until today. I was watching a Hindi movie in Chicago today, and for those 2.5 hours I forgot that I'm watching this in Chicago and not in Dubai! #GullyBoy is a fantastic movie!! Ranveer and Alia, great job!!" [sic]

Bodhisatya Das @bodhiCHE: "This @kagtireema & @ZoyaAkhtarOff creation is a winner in many fronts (a) Portying Dharavi ,the essence of Mumbai perfectly (b) A perfect underdog story without melodrama (c) Casting, @RanveerOfficial real life enthusiasm met reel life Murad's energy,secured @aliaa08 #GullyBoy." [sic]

Sagar Kamat @sagarkamat: "Another powerful theme that #GullyBoy touched on was how access to tools like Facebook and Youtube are democratizing access to and platform for talent. Gloriously captured in the shot where Murad sprays "Roti, Kapda, Makaaan + Internet." [sic]

Naveen Sachdeva @n1992naveen: "#GullyBoy Nobody will think that how many times this star @RanveerOfficial Is going to deliver outstanding performances . His every performance is remarkable. This star is taking our bollywood industry on different level evertime. #Bohothard." [sic]