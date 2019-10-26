Housefull 4 FIRST DAY Box Office Collections: Akshay Kumar's Film Gets A Bumper Opening

Prabhjot Singh Sidhu @iamprabhsidhu

"#FarhadSamji have destroyed #Housefull4 like anything and it's clearly visible in the second half of the movie. All in all, a big let down by the duo. #SajidKhan is at his best for the part he directed i.e. First Half I guess so. Overall it's an average fair !!" (sic)

Rushil Patel @rushilptl

"Holy shit. I don't think I have ever laughed so much and so hard in a movie theatre before in my adult life #Housefull4 go watch this movie with your friends!" (sic)

Officialrameshthakur@gmail.com @Officialramesh2

"@Riteishd never disappoints when it comes to comedy.We wish that Sanjeev Kumar sir wala mimicry part was there in the movie(phir se sitamgarh portion. you will have to carry the legacy of Akshay Sir in comedy genre.Thank you for the entertainment brother #Housefull4Review." (sic)

Abhishek Parihar @BlogDrive

"#Housefull4 is a medicore affair, leave your brain at home but wallet in pocket as you might need to visit a psychologist after the movie. A lost opportunity and a sheer nightmarish movie. #Housefull4Review (1.5/5) Still it should enjoy a good opening weekend." (sic)

Harry Sachdeva @harrytweetsat

"One word: H.I.L.L.A.R.I.O.U.S #Housefull4 is a laugh riot, that you can't afford to miss. What a wonderful job by @akshaykumar @Riteishd @kritisanon @thedeol@hegdepooja and Kirti Kharbanda #Housefull4Review." (sic)