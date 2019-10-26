    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Housefull 4 FIRST DAY Box Office Collections: Akshay Kumar's Film Gets A Bumper Opening

      Akshay Kumar's much awaited film 'Housefull 4' released in theatrical screens on Friday (October 25). Based on the theme of reincarnation, the comedy has an ensemble cast which also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde and Rana Daggubati.

      While the film failed to impress the critics, it received mixed reactions from the audience as well. As per a report in Box Office India, the movie minted around Rs 19 crore, which is the second biggest comedy debut of all time after Rohit Shetty's 'Golmaal Again' which released in Diwali in 2017.

      Meanwhile, here's what the netizens have to say about the film.

      Prabhjot Singh Sidhu @iamprabhsidhu

      "#FarhadSamji have destroyed #Housefull4 like anything and it's clearly visible in the second half of the movie. All in all, a big let down by the duo. #SajidKhan is at his best for the part he directed i.e. First Half I guess so. Overall it's an average fair !!" (sic)

      Rushil Patel @rushilptl

      "Holy shit. I don't think I have ever laughed so much and so hard in a movie theatre before in my adult life #Housefull4 go watch this movie with your friends!" (sic)

      Officialrameshthakur@gmail.com @Officialramesh2

      "@Riteishd never disappoints when it comes to comedy.We wish that Sanjeev Kumar sir wala mimicry part was there in the movie(phir se sitamgarh portion. you will have to carry the legacy of Akshay Sir in comedy genre.Thank you for the entertainment brother #Housefull4Review." (sic)

      Abhishek Parihar @BlogDrive

      "#Housefull4 is a medicore affair, leave your brain at home but wallet in pocket as you might need to visit a psychologist after the movie. A lost opportunity and a sheer nightmarish movie. #Housefull4Review (1.5/5) Still it should enjoy a good opening weekend." (sic)

      Harry Sachdeva @harrytweetsat

      "One word: H.I.L.L.A.R.I.O.U.S #Housefull4 is a laugh riot, that you can't afford to miss. What a wonderful job by @akshaykumar @Riteishd @kritisanon @thedeol@hegdepooja and Kirti Kharbanda #Housefull4Review." (sic)

      Housefull 4 Movie Review: Akshay Kumar's Diwali Release Left Us Wondering If The Makers Were Joking!

      Story first published: Saturday, October 26, 2019, 11:00 [IST]
