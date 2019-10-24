Housefull 4 Vs Made In China Vs Saand Ki Aankh Box Office Prediction (Day 1): Who Will Win Big?

Housefull 4 Opening Day Box Office Prediction

As per trade analyst Girish Johar, Housefull 4 would mint between Rs 18 to 20 crore because it is a pre-holiday release.

Made In China & Saand Ki Aankh Opening Day Box Office Prediction

On the other hand, Made In China and Saand Ki Aankh is expected to mint around Rs 3 to 5 crore on its first day of release.

The Content Is The King

Girish Johar further told Pinkvilla, "Made In China and Saand Ki Aankh are little more skewed towards multiplex audience whereas Housefull 4 caters to massy audience. Made In China and Saand Ki Aankh has a similar set of the audience so if both are good, both will work."

He added, "If all three are good, all three will work. If none of them are good then none of them will work. The good film which is stronger and meatier in content will eventually stand out."

Saand Ki Aankh Vs Made In China

On the other hand, trade expert Atul Mohan told Quint, "Saand Ki Aankh could open with around Rs 4 crore collections on opening day. Made In China will most likely have a lower opening than Saand Ki Aankh. Looking at the current trend and taste of the audience, people are liking inspiring stories and biopics, and powerful content-driven cinema. So Saand Ki Aankh has a great chance of making money."