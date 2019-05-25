India's Most Wanted FIRST DAY Box Office Collection: Arjun Kapoor's Film Records Low Numbers

Raj Kumar Gupta's India's Most Wanted starring Arjun Kapoor hit the theatrical screens today. The film inspired by true events, has the actor playing the role of intelligence officer Prabhat, who sets out on a manhunt to capture India's most wanted criminal - who is nameless and faceless and is referred as India's Osama after carrying out 52 blasts between 2007 and 2013 in various cities.

The film received mixed reviews from the critics. Speaking about the first day box office collection, the movie didn't impress as expected and managed to rake in just Rs 2.10 crores on Friday.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#IndiasMostWanted struggles... Records extremely low numbers on Day 1, although biz picked up towards evening... Needs miraculous growth on Day 2 and 3 to salvage the show... Fri ₹ 2.10 cr. India biz."

Meanwhile, here's what the netizens have to say about this Arjun Kapoor starrer.

Himesh ‏ @HimeshMankad "#IndiasMostWanted Review: The film keeps you on the edge of your seat and educates you about an untold chapter of our nation, saluting the unsung heroes. @rajkumar_rkg's grip over the story is commendable and @arjunk26 is sincere in his performance." CINEMAKARAN ‏ @cinema_karan "Watched #IndiasMostWanted last night.. It's a kind of mere attempt to do a thriller.. When a slow paced screenplay writer direct a thriller, then we get this movie. The film falls completely in writing. Nothing develop in execution. The director overcooked it.." SAPTARSHI ‏ @bobspop "#IndiasMostWanted is certainly not flawless but will certainly be a stand out film for @arjunk26 in his career. Director @rajkumar_rkg certainly keeps the audience hooked to the narrative with this edge of a seat thriller. @foxstarhindi." Shilps @shilps8 "#IndiasMostWanted ~ What a film! U walk out of the theater with a feeling of immense pride for our unsung heroes who put their country first & perform their duties without even taking credit @arjunk26 Prabhat was a true leader of the pack! U played him with such maturity." Does It really Matter ‏ @DoesitM17510419 "Just watched #IndiasMostWanted and would like to say that what Raazi was to Alia Bhatt, in same way, IMW is to Arjun Kapoor. @arjunk26 @rajkumar_rkg @foxstarhindi."

