    India's Most Wanted SECOND DAY Box Office Collection: Arjun Kapoor's Film Continues To Crawl!

    By
    |

    Arjun Kapoor's India's Most Wanted minted an opening collection of Rs 2.10 crore on its opening day. While one expected the film to pick up business on its second day of release, the film continued to perform sluggishly at the box office on Saturday as well as it minted Rs. 3.30 crore. The two-day box office collection now stands at Rs 5.13 crore.

    Speaking about the second day box office collection, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#IndiasMostWanted witnessed 44.29% growth on Day 2, but, ideally, the biz should've doubled since Day 1 was extremely low... Needs to cover lost ground on Day 3 [today]... Fri 2.10 cr, Sat 3.03 cr. Total: ₹ 5.13 cr. India biz. #IMW."

    Meanwhile, here's how the audience reacted to this Arjun Kapoor starrer on Twitter-

    Amitkumar Sharma ‏ @Amitkum27487723

    "@arjunk26 - Thank you so much for one of the most brilliant movies #IndiasMostWanted. Loved it and your acting..."

    Rohit Amoli ‏ @Rohit02SRK

    "Just watched #IndiasMostWanted what a movie. @arjunk26 for me it's one of your best performance till date. Loved the movie. One thing for all it's really a movie worth to watch."

    Jignesh Sampat ‏ @JigneshSampat

    "@arjunk26 #Indiasmostwanted awesome movie and stupendous performance of yours...for all those who haven't watched, It's a must watch movie and not to be missed. .... Looking forward for your next."

    Ankur ‏ @ankurkamagic

    "#IndiasMostWanted surprise package!! Gripping story and a well made film!! Good job @arjunk26."

    Plastic ‏ @iammukkesh

    "#IndiasMostWanted Movie is based on true story, direction is good, it's not a masala type movie. Arjun Kapoor have same expression in all situation.
    It's average. Rating 2.5*"

    ALSO READ: India's Most Wanted Movie Review: This Arjun Kapoor Starrer Lacks The Thrill!

