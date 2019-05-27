India's Most Wanted Weekend Box Office Collection: This Arjun Kapoor Starrer Fails To Soar High!

Here's How Arjun Kapoor's India's Most Wanted Fared Over The Weekend

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#IndiasMostWanted witnessed growth over the weekend, but not substantial enough... The 3-day total, thus, remains below the mark... Fri 2.10 cr, Sat 3.03 cr, Sun 3.53 cr. Total: ₹ 8.66 cr. India biz. #IMW."

Speaking About India's Most Wanted

Arjun Kapoor earlier told PTI, "It is a scary and real story. It will be fascinating for audience to see it because when I heard about it, it left me in shock. Also, it made me feel proud to be an Indian. It is a film that will bring out your patriotic side."

Men In Uniform Are The True Unsung Heroes: Arjun Kapoor

"Men in uniform defend and protect us but there are so many young heroes who protect us in plain clothes in plain sight. They are also the true unsung heroes and they deserve to be respected and applauded for keeping our country safe. The film is based on one such important event that changed the course of our country's history."

It's A Very Relevant Film

"Terrorism has become a worldwide phenomenon and it has gone beyond India and Asia. It is something that has unfortunately spread so fast and this is one such story of those people that wake up every morning to protect our country," Arjun was quoted as saying in an interview.

Director Raj Kumar Gupta On Casting Arjun Kapoor In The Film

"Arjun has brought a lot of sincerity and passion to the character. He is somebody who is a regular guy. He is not someone who behaves like he stands out. That is something that was required in this film," the filmmaker said in an interview with Scroll.